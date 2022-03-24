Large New 2-Story Proposed for Ocean Front Street with Basement and Underground Parking in Ocean Beach

A new development is being proposed for 1615 Ocean Front Street in south Ocean Beach. It would include the demolition of the existing house and the construction of a large, 2-story house with a basement and underground parking.
The current house literally sits on the edge of Sunset Cliffs, between Del Mar Avenue and Ocean Front Street – that alley-like official “street”. The drop-off to the rocks and surf below is precipitous and the views stunning. No wonder the owner wants to have a lap pool on his 870 square foot roof porch.
The applicant, John J. Lorman, originally filed his application on September 22, 2020. Lorman wants to amend his Coastal Development Permit and Site Development Permit and demolish the existing 1,147-square-foot, dwelling unit and build the following:
- to construct a new 2,767 square-foot, two-story dwelling
- a 952-square-foot basement,
- 344-square-foot open underground parking,
- 871 square-foot roof porch with lap pool, and
- an existing detached 475-square-foot garage to remain.
I am not an engineer nor geologist, but as a long-time observer of the cliffs, it’s always been a concern of mine when anyone wants to dig into the earth right above the beautiful Sunset Cliffs, just yards from the ocean. Mr. Lorman wants to dig into the sandstone and create a 950 square foot basement — plus “open” but underground parking.
The virtual hearing date for the project is April 6, 2022, at 9 am. The Hearing Project No. is 673099. The City Project Manager is Karen Bucey, : (619) 446-5049 or kbucev@sandieqo.gov
I live directly across from this with three rental units. This will be the third construction he has done since I moved here in 2006. The “garage” that he remodeled took years and literally blew tons of dust into my tenants homes with their saws set up in the alley not to mention the noise. Our cars were constantly covered in dust not to mention the nails we would run over ending up with flat tires. I don’t understand how they can do the basement since most of the dirt there is fill. I’m a little concerned. If I understand correctly this has been approved by The OB Planning Board. ?
Leaving the detached garage will mean they develop that part of the lot as well eventually as an ADU expansion no doubt later.
Protect our coast and cliffs!
I believe they want to leave the existing garage because it is “previously conforming” against the side property line. If it was a whole new build they would not be able to do that today, on this block.
I think the new ADU laws would allow more density regardless of the garage. But I doubt this owner would be interested or in need of having a renter on site.
Sorry for my ignorance but what does “previously conforming” against the side property line mean? Thanks. I don’t think it’s a garage. That’s why I put it in quotes. It’s an office if I am not mistaken. I have never seen a car ever pull in there.
Ironically, according to LinkedIn, he is an attorney focusing he practice on energy, environmental, climate change, sustainability, and ecosystems law. And here he is wanting to potentially disturb/alter the cliffs.
The parking situation in this area with all the residents is already an issue. All these construction trucks & workers will take up resident parking on Del Mar and Coronado Ave. for a long time. Also, this is a very narrow street with City of San Diego red painted lines for no parking the entire length. It’s very narrow & a highly used street with cars, pedestrians & bicyclists using this shortcut between Coronado & Del Mar.The traffic in the narrow alley way between these streets will be non-stop. How many times will this street be blocked because of this work? Also, is the city going to issue a permit for construction equipment (saws, tables, etc.) to be operated on a public street and block our “right of way”? Are there clear days and hours work can be performed on said property? Lots of concern and questions in this neighborhood.
If I’m not mistaken they can work from 7 am-7pm Mon-Sat