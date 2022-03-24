Large New 2-Story Proposed for Ocean Front Street with Basement and Underground Parking in Ocean Beach

A new development is being proposed for 1615 Ocean Front Street in south Ocean Beach. It would include the demolition of the existing house and the construction of a large, 2-story house with a basement and underground parking.

The current house literally sits on the edge of Sunset Cliffs, between Del Mar Avenue and Ocean Front Street – that alley-like official “street”. The drop-off to the rocks and surf below is precipitous and the views stunning. No wonder the owner wants to have a lap pool on his 870 square foot roof porch.

The applicant, John J. Lorman, originally filed his application on September 22, 2020. Lorman wants to amend his Coastal Development Permit and Site Development Permit and demolish the existing 1,147-square-foot, dwelling unit and build the following:

to construct a new 2,767 square-foot , two-story dwelling

, dwelling a 952-square-foot basement,

344-square-foot open underground parking ,

, 871 square-foot roof porch with lap pool , and

, and an existing detached 475-square-foot garage to remain.

I am not an engineer nor geologist, but as a long-time observer of the cliffs, it’s always been a concern of mine when anyone wants to dig into the earth right above the beautiful Sunset Cliffs, just yards from the ocean. Mr. Lorman wants to dig into the sandstone and create a 950 square foot basement — plus “open” but underground parking.

The virtual hearing date for the project is April 6, 2022, at 9 am. The Hearing Project No. is 673099. The City Project Manager is Karen Bucey, : (619) 446-5049 or kbucev@sandieqo.gov