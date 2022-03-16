Hidden Public Garden in Point Loma One of San Diego’s Treasures

Lucy Evans Lauren Memorial Garden in Point Loma

There’s a hidden public garden in Point Loma that’s considered one of San Diego’s treasures.

San Diego philanthropist George Lauren created this quiet garden to honor his late wife, Lucy Lauren.

Set on a residential street in the Point Loma neighborhood, the park is well off the beaten path.

You may find you have the gazebo and grassy pathways all to yourself.

The garden is a treasure trove of flowering plants such as birds of paradise, roses, and hibiscus.

Small flowerbeds, showcasing a mix of colors and textures, break up the lawn. Hummingbirds dart from shrub to tree, and the gazebo offers a cool spot of shade and a place for a picnic.

The garden is located on the corner of Golden Park Avenue and Lucinda Street in the Point Loma area. Stairs lead from the sidewalk to the garden, which is built on a slight slope. Admission is free.

Pro Tip: Walk down Lucinda Street toward San Diego Bay for expansive, Instagram-worthy views.

The Memorial Garden is one of seven in San Diego highlighted by Travel Awaits website.