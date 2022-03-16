Giving Props to an Amazing Arizona Basketball Team

by Ernie McCray

Oh, how about those Wildcats,

the way they get after it,

winning both the

Pac-12 regular season

and the Pac-12 Tournament

basketball championships

looking, to me, better

than any Arizona team I’ve ever seen

and I’ve watched Wildcat teams

going back to the 40’s and 50’s,

the old “Bear Down Gym” days,

the days

of Roger and Leo Johnson

and Linc Richmond, et al,

members of teams

that could really ball,

then my era came along

at the end of the 50’s

and Arizona basketball

kind of began

to crumble and fall,

behind the times,

dying on the vine,

struggling to rise above mediocrity

throughout the 60’s

and then Fred Snowden,

an African American coach referred to as

“The Fox,”

arrived on the campus

and pulled up his socks

and got Arizona basketball

up on its feet again,

making the program rock

with a bit of swag

and a whole lot

of “red and blue” pride

that Lute Olson later

glommed on to

and managed to ride all the way

to the 1997 championship of the NCAA,

and years later

along comes Sean Miller

bringing a new chapter

to the school’s winning ways,

leading teams

to conference and tournament titles

before the school and him

parted ways,

leaving, in his wake,

a team ready to do whatever

it needed to do

to make its mark in the school’s history too

and Tommy Lloyd,

the new coach with a winner’s attitude,

has had them scratching and crawling

and shaking-and-baking

and winning

in a fashion

that’s a sheer delight.

And now they’re a number one seed

at the big dance

with as good a chance

as any team

to live out a college basketball team’s

big dream

of coming out on top

at the end of March Madness.

However, no matter how it all turns out

this Arizona team and this season

has been a beautiful sight

to this old Wildcat’s eyes.

But, hey, winning it all

would be awfully nice.