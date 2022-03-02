Francis – the Secret Landscaper of Ocean Beach

Check out this brand new video by Charles Landon.

This is a story about a local man doing his part to uplift and improve the Ocean Beach community. His name is Francis and he is a homeless man cleaning up and maintaining parks all across Ocean Beach, and San Diego. Francis used to be a landscaper, so using his tools and experience he is doing what he can to ensure Ocean Beach stays the beautiful place it is. At its heart it’s a story about how Ocean Beach is an amazingly communal and neighborly place to live.

Text by Carson Davis