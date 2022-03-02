San Diego City Council Approves Street Vendor Regulations in 8 to 1 Vote

By David Garrick / San Diego Union-Tribune /March 1, 2022

San Diego cracked down Tuesday on thousands of street vendors who have dramatically changed the look and feel of many popular city locations, including Balboa Park, Ocean Beach and areas near the Convention Center.

The City Council voted 8-1 to approve legislation that partially bans street vendors in parks and such pedestrian-heavy areas as Little Italy and the Gaslamp Quarter. It also requires vendors to obtain city permits and institutes fines and possible impoundment for rules violations.

Supporters call it a balance between fostering vendors as a new class of entrepreneurs and preventing them from damaging the character of parks, beach areas and business districts. Merchant groups mostly praised the new law, which takes effect June 1. But some lobbied unsuccessfully for more restrictions, such as banning vendors in more areas and requiring them to have insurance.

Advocates for vendors said the new law is too punitive and aggressive, stressing that it would ban vendors from most high-traffic and profitable areas. They also said it has racist overtones because most vendors are immigrants of color.

Garrick reported that business groups “urged city officials to prioritize enforcement of the new rules, which will be handled by park rangers and code enforcement officers — not police officers, except in extreme cases.” OBMS’s Denny Knox was quoted:

“Enforcement is a huge thing for us and we hope you will make sure this ordinance gets enforced.”

Garrick:

The new law bans vendors only during the busy summer months — instead of possibly banning them year-round — in Balboa Park and many of the city’s beach areas.

It also targets vendor bans to main thoroughfares in some business districts, like Little Italy and Ocean Beach. Vendors would be allowed to continue operating on the cross streets and side streets in those areas. …

In addition to restricting where vendors can operate, the new law restricts what they can sell. Prohibited items include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, vaping products, cannabis, pharmaceuticals, live animals and weapons — including knives, guns, or explosive devices.

The law creates “entrepreneurship zones” — places where vendors would get chances to flourish together with possible financial help from the city. Locations for those zones have not been chosen.

For the balance of the U-T article, go here.

Here is the Voice of San Diego’s version of the news by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña :

Street vendors selling tamales, trinkets or ice cream pops have used San Diego’s sidewalks to sell their goods for years, creating a sort of informal economy in the process.

On Tuesday, San Diego’s City Council adopted vending rules that establish a vendor permitting system, lay out enforcement and education practices and create entrepreneurship zones. The rules, though touted as too restrictive by some and too lenient by others, have in a sense legitimized these kinds of small business owners.

“Street vending is a legitimate form of entrepreneurship and it’s often the only viable path to start a business especially those from less privileged backgrounds,” said Council President Sean Elo-Rivera. “The folks who are street vendors, at least in my district, are extremely hardworking. They bring vibrancy, community character and support to our local economy just like small businesses do because at their core, street vendors are small businesses.”