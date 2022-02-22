To War Or Not To War? That Is the Question

By Colleen O’Connor

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine dominates the headlines; with good cause. Diplomacy is failing. Inflation is raging. Europe is reliving the nightmare possibilities of more Russian tanks, troops and trenches on its borders.

The current carefully scripted takeover of the two Ukrainian “state-lets” is a repeat of Putin’s takeover of the former Soviet state of Georgia, and more recently, the seizure of Crimea.

“August 7th, 2008, Russia launched a full-scale land, air and sea attack against its tiny neighbor, across an internationally recognized border.

The conflict pitted 70,000 Russian troops against Georgia’s army of about 10,000 soldiers and another 10,000 reservists. Needless to say, the “war” did not last long—it was over by August 12.”

That invasion lasted 5 days.

The current Ukrainian invasion, now a few days old, has spawned predictions from being a prelude to WWIII, a short-lived nibbling of nearby geography, and/or the takeover of the entire country.

One knowledgeable commentator predicted that Russia’s battle formation military of 180,000 troops, tanks, missiles, and aircraft could rollover the country of Ukraine in two weeks.

And the U.S. appears to be the guardian of last resort, seemingly frozen in place.

NATO has condemned the invasion, but not much fire power there.

Germany has halted construction of the Nord Stream II gas pipeline, but that hurts Germany’s fuel needs more than Russia. As former Senator, John McCain once famously remarked, “Russia is just “a large gas station, masquerading as a country.”

Yet, what can America, the superpower, do?

Sanctions? They do not work. Russia has amassed lots of cash, rogue states, corrupt politicians, and international bank hide-e-holes, to survive a long slog.

Cutting off the oil and gas hurts, but does not cripple Russia with its kleptocracy, corruption, oligarchs, and for now bloated cash accounts accumulated in advance.

Furthermore, this will be a new kind of war; a “hybrid” war. The current WWI version of “boots on the ground” in eastern Ukraine or frozen bank accounts will not end the conflict. Or even de-escalate the tensions.

Get ready for “high-tech, high-stakes” drama and a “shoot-out” among those modern-day stateless cowboys; aka hackers.

Grid shut downs; ransomware attacks; stock market woblies; random acts of chaos; and the new cyberweapons’ global warfare, as detailed in New York Times’ journalist, Nicole Perlroth’s book, This is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyberweapons Arms Race.

Read It. Chilling and but a peek into what is coming. Starting with “Zero Days” computer software vulnerability. Meaning, by the time the malware is discovered it is too late. Zero days to fix it.

So, YOYO is the new theme; “You’re On Your Own,” against all the odds mentioned above, but what are “you” to do?

Stay off the grid? Lock and load? Shelter in Place? Pray?