‘The Extraordinary Adventures of the Ocean Beach Historical Society’ – Thurs., Feb.17 LIVE at Water’s Edge Church

Join the Ocean Beach Historical Society Thursday February 17 in celebration of their 28th year for a LIVE Program:

The Extraordinary Adventures of Ocean Beach Historical Society 1994-2022.

The OBHS invites the community for a look back at some of the splendid escapades and wonderful people that have helped to make OBHS a fun and special group to be a part of. It promises to be a fun evening so come on down.

They are meeting at 7pm at Water’s Edge Church in Ocean Beach at 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd.