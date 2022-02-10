The Basics of the Proposed San Diego Sidewalk Vending Rules – How Ocean Beach Would Be Affected

There’s hardly been any piece of current legislation to be considered by the San Diego City Council that has been more anticipated than the city’s sidewalk vending rules.
After Wednesday’s meeting of the council’s Economic Development and Intergovernmental Relations Committee approved proposed regulations, there is a real sense of relief as the controversial issue is finally moving forward.
The draft rules are expected to go before the full council on March 1.
For Ocean Beach, the proposal would ban vendors only during the busy summer months — instead of possibly banning them year round — as well as in other beach areas and Balboa Park. And it would force vendors to be 500 feet from the OB Farmers Market as the regulations target vendor bans to main thoroughfares in some business districts, like Ocean Beach (and the Gaslamp, Little Italy). Vendors would be allowed to continue operating on the cross streets and side streets in those areas.
Another restricted area is Sports Arena Boulevard between Hancock Street and East Drive during events and game days
The proposed regulations lay out a permitting process and establish an enforcement scheme that takes enforcement away from the police.
Vendors are also banned from operating in certain parts of the city.
Areas with restrictions related to events, games, times and summer months:
- Balboa Park, Mission Bay Park, Presidio Park, Belmont Park and Shoreline Parks in the communities of Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach and La Jolla during the Summer Moratorium
- Within 500 feet of farmer’s markets, special events, and swap meets
- Sports Arena Boulevard between Hancock Street and East Drive during events and game days
- Streets near the Convention Center during a convention or event
- 6th Avenue through 14th Street between Market Street, Harbor Drive and Commercial Street during events and game days
Areas not open to vendors:
- 4th, 5th and 6th streets between Broadway Avenue and Harbor Drive in downtown
- India Street between Ash Street and West Kalmia Street in Little Italy
- San Diego Avenue between Twiggs Street and Conde Street in Old Town
- Several blocks in East Village
Here is the proposed ordinance.
Street vending advocates celebrated two key points in the draft: the creation of “entrepreneurship zones” — designated areas for vending – and shifting enforcement of vending regulations to the city’s Code Enforcement Division and Park Rangers from police.
This does almost nothing to address the situation in OB. The OB park that is over run with “vendors” is just outside the 500 foot exclusion zone from the farmer’s market. They should make that 1000′.
Also noted the following: Sidewalk vendors shall not vend within 25 feet of any park decorative fountain, statue, monument, memorial, or art installation.
That would likely include veterans rock memorial, the lifeguard statue, and the mermen(?) neptune? whatever those are bordering the parking lot along Newport Ave.
And they need to be 100 feet apart from each other. There’s a lot to like in here if you’re tired of having public access to the sidewalk and grassy area usurped by daily vending.
Having a rare lunch out today, I was having a fish taco at South Beach and looking down on our park, with vendors scattered here and there, one of them spending some time talking with the police. What I thought would be a partial solution would be to permit them only on certain days – then on the days when they weren’t there, families could have picnics in the grassy area, or people like me could feel more comfortable waling around down by the ocean front. I wonder if this was considered.
You are being far too generous, they should be banned entirely!
Regarding Veteran’s plaza, grass areas would be offlimits.
The concrete along the seawall would be off limits.
The sidewalk along Abbott would be allowed, as long as 4′ width remains. Vendors are supposed to be spaced 25ft from each other (good luck enforcing that).
Sidewalks on Newport would be off limits in summer, and during Farmers Market. (About 100ft at the end of Newport would be allowed as it is >500ft from FM.)
It doesn’t matter too much though, the city says they’ll rely on Code Enforcement and the Park Ranger to enforce it. Anyone who’s dealt with either of these entities knows that’s a non-starter.
And they’ll probably fuck us anyways and declare Veteran’s Plaza as an “Entrepreneurship Zone” which would nullify the ordinance there.