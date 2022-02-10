The Basics of the Proposed San Diego Sidewalk Vending Rules – How Ocean Beach Would Be Affected

There’s hardly been any piece of current legislation to be considered by the San Diego City Council that has been more anticipated than the city’s sidewalk vending rules.

After Wednesday’s meeting of the council’s Economic Development and Intergovernmental Relations Committee approved proposed regulations, there is a real sense of relief as the controversial issue is finally moving forward.

The draft rules are expected to go before the full council on March 1.

For Ocean Beach, the proposal would ban vendors only during the busy summer months — instead of possibly banning them year round — as well as in other beach areas and Balboa Park. And it would force vendors to be 500 feet from the OB Farmers Market as the regulations target vendor bans to main thoroughfares in some business districts, like Ocean Beach (and the Gaslamp, Little Italy). Vendors would be allowed to continue operating on the cross streets and side streets in those areas.

Another restricted area is Sports Arena Boulevard between Hancock Street and East Drive during events and game days

The proposed regulations lay out a permitting process and establish an enforcement scheme that takes enforcement away from the police.

Vendors are also banned from operating in certain parts of the city.

Areas with restrictions related to events, games, times and summer months:

Balboa Park, Mission Bay Park, Presidio Park, Belmont Park and Shoreline Parks in the communities of Ocean Beach , Mission Beach, Pacific Beach and La Jolla during the Summer Moratorium

, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach and La Jolla during the Summer Moratorium Within 500 feet of farmer’s market s, special events, and swap meets

s, special events, and swap meets Sports Arena Boulevard between Hancock Street and East Drive during events and game days

between Hancock Street and East Drive during events and game days Streets near the Convention Center during a convention or event

6th Avenue through 14th Street between Market Street, Harbor Drive and Commercial Street during events and game days

Areas not open to vendors:

4th, 5th and 6th streets between Broadway Avenue and Harbor Drive in downtown

India Street between Ash Street and West Kalmia Street in Little Italy

San Diego Avenue between Twiggs Street and Conde Street in Old Town

Several blocks in East Village

Here is the proposed ordinance.

The Voice of San Diego:

Street vending advocates celebrated two key points in the draft: the creation of “entrepreneurship zones” — designated areas for vending – and shifting enforcement of vending regulations to the city’s Code Enforcement Division and Park Rangers from police.