Reader’s Rant: American Mainstream Media Are Beating the Drums of War With No Sense of History

By Frances O’Neill Zimmerman

No question Senator Bernie Sanders did a national service by writing this piece for the Guardian. The American press and radio/TV are beating the drums of war with no explanation about past history, so Sanders goes to a British journal to lay out the risks we are taking.

I haven’t seen one word of explanation about NATO’s USA-backed expansion in recent years to the borders of Russia itself.

Instead we hear only that Putin is having a nostalgic fever dream about restoring Russian greatness by reconstituting the old Soviet union.

No mention of any tacit agreement between the USA and Russia in 1990-91 for Russia to accept the reunification of Germany in return for our keeping Ukraine out of NATO.

No mention either of USA’s subsequent support for overthrowing the Russia-friendly head of corrupt Ukraine and installing the present stand-up comic as president. (I too was shocked to read elsewhere that overthrow-instigator Victoria Newland is working for Biden.)

In 2014 Putin reclaimed Crimea, the port part of Ukraine, and has armies fighting in another district of that country where Russian is commonly spoken. Putin is said to have spent a fortune recently to beef up Russia’s military and navy and has bought new weaponry. We see video now of Russian forces amassed on the many borders of Ukraine.

“Spheres of influence” still exist — we nearly went to war with the USSR after its missiles were placed briefly in Cuba. We may not like Putin, but like us, he’s smart enough not to want neighboring countries to be part of an armed mutual assistance club.

Somebody pointed out recently that Finland, another country bordering Russia, deliberately remains independent of NATO. So peaceful co-existence is possible. But you have to want it.

I’m hoping that smart and cool Emmanuel Macron of France will save our bacon.

The above was left as a comment on February 9, 2022