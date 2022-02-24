Annual Election for Peninsula Community Planning Board – March 17

The Peninsula Community Planning Board will be holding its annual election to its Board on March 17, 2022. The election this year is to fill five (5) three year seats.

Requirements for those interested in becoming a Board Member:

Board terms are for three years.

A candidate must be 18 years of age,

must reside, own property, or operate a business within the PCPB boundaries, and

have attended one regular zoom meeting within the past 12 months. Attending the Candidates Forum would also qualify for this requirement.

The PCPB meets every third Thursday of each month and has various sub-committees which also meet on a regular basis.

The election will take place via Drive-Thru or Walk-Up at the Point Loma Library on Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Candidates Forum will take place via Zoom on Thursday, March 10, 6:00 p.m- 7:00 p.m.

Submission deadline of candidate application is Thursday, March 10th, at 5:00p.m.

Applications can be downloaded from the PCPB website under the Elections tab.

Email applications to pcpbsd@gmail.com and vedderangela@gmail.com

For additional information please contact Angela Vedder at vedderangela@gmail.com