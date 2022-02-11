News From Ocean Beach and Point Loma – Mid-February 2022

Clean Up OB Business Districts – Join With the OBMA – Feb.18

Join Ocean Beach MainStreet Association and their sponsors to cleanup the Ocean Beach Business Districts, which include Newport Avenue, Point Loma Avenue and Voltaire Street. Friday, February 18, 2022 – 8:00am to 10:00am; The OBMA will provide donuts and coffee, along with supplies such as buckets, trash bags, pickers and disposable gloves. Please meet at the OBMA located at 1868 Bacon Street.

$8 Million to Get People to San Diego Cuz It’s a “Happy Place”

The San Diego Tourism Authority launched a new campaign ad late January to promote San Diego as a “happy place,” in hopes of attracting more visitors ahead of the busy spring and summer travel season. The $8 million campaign includes national placement of the ad during Super Bowl pre-game coverage, the Beijing Winter Olympics and the NCAA’s March Madness tournament. The Tourism Authority launched the initiative to help the leisure and hospitality sectors in San Diego make a comeback after being hit hard by the pandemic. Gee, San Diego – aren’t you happy? Yet? Oh, did you just look at your utility bill?

Rincon Reservation Road Brewery Opens in OB

Known as 3R Brewery for short, its doors were opened of its new tasting room in Ocean Beach on Jan. 16. 3R brewery is owned and operated by The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, who debuted their first location on the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians Reservation in Valley Center. The OB location is the first outpost not on tribal land. According to a press release, the new San Diego tasting room will “pay homage to the heritage of the Native Americans while engraining itself in the Ocean Beach community.” On the design front, one of the focal points is a large mural created by Indigenous artist Joseph Hopkins. The new tasting room is located at 4836 Newport Ave in Ocean Beach. Operating hours are noon to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and noon to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Visit 3Rbrewery.com for more information.

Why Isn’t Sign Language Taught at PL Nazarene?

A language used by Americans every day and taught by universities across the country is one not included at Point Loma Nazarene University. American Sign Language is the form of communication used by most deaf people in the United States. Gallaudet University estimates that approximately 250,000 to 500,000 people of all ages use the gesturing language in the U.S. With a community of its own and a culture rich in history and diversity, why is this foreign language not offered at PLNU? LomaBeat

OB Pier Advisory Committee to Meet Soon

Ocean Beach MainStreet Association said the OB Pier Advisory Committee is considering what to do next with the community’s aging pier, adding this year’s annual marketing breakfast will be done via Zoom due to COVID. “We’re almost finished with the presentation,” said Denny Knox, executive director of OBMA which sponsors the annual marketing breakfast. “It will be virtual-only and it will be a synopsis of what OBMA offers to our members and how to best leverage what the association offers to improve outcomes for your business. There is not a date yet.” “The OB Pier working group hasn’t yet met this year,” said Knox, who is a group member. “We are aware that the mayor OK’d the expenditure to do repairs on the pier. It will hopefully buy us some time to get the pier redone.” Knox said the pier group should meet “fairly soon” while adding, “The committee is just doing research and meeting to talk about what we all have found out. We’re not decision-makers, just investigating the possibilities as best we can and putting pressure on our elected officials to do something.”

Pt Loma – OB Democrats to Hold Endorsement Meeting Feb. 20

This month our endorsement consideration is for the newly drawn San Diego City Council District 2. We have 4 Democratic candidates — and they are all clubmembers!

Jennifer Campbell, Joel Day, Mandy Havlik, Lori Saldaña. We will have a forum discussion and endorsement consideration, the outcome of which will determine the vote of our San Diego County Democratic Party Central Committee Associate Member (Kip Eischen) at the upcoming Metro West Area meeting on February 28. For this reason we are holding our February meeting a week earlier than usual on Sunday February 20, 2022, 4PM. Sunday February 20, 2022, 3:30PM Social time and check-in. 4:00PM Meeting on Zoom. Zoom registration here

Retail Center at Canon & Scott Sold for $3+ Million

Big Canon LLC has acquired the real estate at 2904 Canon St. and 1110-30 Scott St. in Point Loma for $3.1 million, according to the commercial brokerage firm the Franco Realty Group. The seller of the 4,800-square-foot retail center was the Ruhmland Family Trust. The buyer and seller were represented by Seth Pite, Michael Elliott, Chad Bourgeois, and Tony Franco of the Franco Realty Group. The commercial property is leased to Willis Allen, Marine Insurance, and Eclectic Clothing + Home. The tenants all have long-term leases. The buyer paid all cash and closed escrow in less than 30 days. The property was originally listed at $2.9 million and received multiple offers above list price. This was the first time the property has been on the market in decades. The Franco Realty Group has now sold three retail/office strip centers in Point Loma totaling more than $8 million in sales and has another property at 2805 Canon St. in escrow that was listed at $3.85 million.

“Liberty Station” Sold

Hines Global Income Trust has purchased Liberty Station, a four-building office campus located in the Old Town/Point Loma submarket of San Diego. Terms of the transaction were not released. The 187,000-square-foot campus is situated on the waterfront within a 360-acre mixed-use site with convenient access to major employment nodes and the San Diego International Airport. The site also features more than 100 walkable amenities, 349 residential units, a golf club, retail shops, restaurants, the Liberty Public Market and 125 acres of parks and recreation space. RebusinessOnline

Pickleball Players Want Courts in Robb Field

Thousands of pickleball fans say they support a proposed for-profit pickleball center at Point Loma’s Robb Field, and they have flooded City Hall with emails and phone calls this month in support of the proposal. But city officials say they have no plans to pursue a pickleball center in that location for a variety of reasons. They say a key drawback of the proposal to create a 36-court Robb Field pickleball center is the need to turn over a public tennis facility to the for-profit group proposing it. Getting approval to use parkland that way would require a multi-year bureaucratic process. The two people proposing the Robb Field pickleball facility — Mike Shinzaki and Stefan Boyland — say the 12 tennis courts it would replace are dramatically underutilized and have started to decay. They say Robb Field has about 150 members, only about half of what it needs to cover its operating costs. They also say the few people who continue to play there could easily be accommodated at the nearby Barnes Tennis Center. Shinzaki and Boyland have offered to cover all the renovation costs at Robb Field and allow the city to help set the rates they will charge pickleball players. “San Diego is five years behind in the development of its pickleball scene,” Shinzaki said. “With our proposal, we can be five years ahead of the curve. Best of all, it will require zero city finances or manpower.” SDU-T

High Tech Middle School Teacher Fired After Reading Poem Aloud with “N” Word

A high-tech high school teacher was fired after saying the word n ??while reading a poem in class on Tuesday. Amy Glancy, who teaches fourth grade at the Chart High Tech Elementary School in Point Loma, has been on paid leave pending an investigation, according to the chartered school. On Tuesday, a teacher at High Tech Elementary read a poem to students that contained language that bothered some students. “We take these issues very seriously,” High Technology spokesman Anthony Milikan said in a statement. “High Tech High is committed to ensuring that the school is a safe place for all our students.” Glancy read the poem “Incident” by Countee Cullen, a black Harlem Renaissance poet who wrote in the 1920s and 1930s. In the poem, the narrator describes that he is an 8-year-old boy visiting Baltimore. The incident in the title describes a “Baltimore” boy who sticks out his tongue and calls the narrator the word n. The narrator said that although he spent seven months in Baltimore, he only remembers that. Glancy read the short poem, including saying the word n. He later apologized in an email to his parents and said he did not forgive the use of the word n. “I learned a huge lesson today trying to teach your students the mood and tone of poetry,” he wrote in an email to parents. “The lesson was intended to show that the poet’s words can evoke emotions – in this case, anger and sadness. “Unfortunately, it caused some very big feelings in the students that I did not expect”, he wrote.

Some experts say that such incidents show why it is important for teachers to be educated on how to talk about race, ethnicity and cultural identity, especially in school.

Michael Dominguez, Assistant Professor of Chicana and Chicano Studies in San Diego State, who chairs the San Diego Unified Ethnic Studies Committee, said no one outside the black community should ever use the word n, even if it is in context. of reading in academic composition. The word n ??is one of the many words that trigger it because it is associated with stories of trauma and marginalization, he said. “Words matter, and for anyone… without context, without preparation, without framing and reflection to see one of these words or hear one of these words emerge in the context of literature can be a real trigger, because it triggers “This whole historical link between trauma, frustration and a sense of otherness,” Dominguez said. To properly deal with such an issue, the teacher would need a lot of planning, structure and know-how. “It requires training, it requires skills and support, and we need to provide our teachers with more than that, not superficial things,” he said.

Francine Maxwell, president of San Diego-based United Black Men and Women, said she had received calls from high-tech families about Tuesday’s incident. He described the incident as “painful” and suggested that training in indirect prejudice or cultural sensitivity be a starting point for avoiding such mistakes in the future. “We need to recognize the trauma that was caused and what we can do to overcome it and start healing,” he said. “Given that it’s the Black History Month and things are getting stronger, we’re looking at it as an opportunity to start a dialogue that did not take place.”

Arts & Culture Meetings Open to the Public

The San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture would like to remind everyone that their meetings are open to the public. If you would like to participate in the Arts and Culture community and sit in on discussions regarding public art, funding and funding equity we would love to have you participate in all our public meetings. Our current schedule for meetings is as follows: Commission, 4th Friday of the month, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Policy & Funding Committee, 2nd Friday of the month, 12:00 to 1:30 p.m.

Public Art Committee, 1st Friday of the month, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; For more info visit https://www.sandiego.gov/arts-culture ; Stay up-to-date with Commission funding announcements, deadlines, exciting news and projects on Twitter at @SDArtsComm.

Middle Schoolers Suspected in OB Burglaries

Four middle schoolers arrested in connection with a burglary in Ocean Beach are suspected in several other break-ins dating back several weeks. Before five boys were recorded running from the scene of a home break-in back in January, kids bearing similar descriptions were spotted blocks away, near other burglary scenes. Local residents reported seeing a group in the alley next to their house or in their back yard. Neighbors spotted boys running to another home that was broken into nearly 30 minutes later. 10 days later, those boys appeared to have struck again on Long Branch Avenue. Police arrested four juveniles in connection with that case in late January. 10News

Two to Stand Trial for Point Loma Murder

Two young men who used a Snapchat app to try and sell a ghost gun were ordered on Feb. 2 to stand trial for the murder of a man who was killed in a Point Loma grocery parking lot in 2020. The preliminary hearing for Angel Garcia, 19, and Armando Silvestre Alvarado, 20, lasted about four days involving the death of Eduardo Salguero, 18, who was shot to death on Nov. 25, 2020. San Diego Superior Court Judge Jay Bloom also ruled the men committed the crime in association with a criminal street gang. He also ordered them to next appear in court on Feb. 17 to set a trial date. Coincidentally, the ghost gun the pair were trying to sell on Garcia’s Snapchat account ended up being the murder weapon, said Deputy District Attorney Miriam Hemming. SDNews.com

Newbreak Has Winter Hours

Steve O is sure all Newbreak Coffee & Cafe regulars already know these hours but for someone like him, their hours have changed for the winter. Open 7am-2pm (instead of 6:30am-4pm).

Anti-nuclear Sailboat Golden Rule Docking at Shelter Island Fri Feb 4 – Wed Feb 16

The world-renowned anti-nuclear sailboat Golden Rule will be docking at the Shelter Island Harbor Police Dock, 1401 Shelter Island Dr, San Diego, 92106 Slip from Feb. 4 to Feb. 16. The Golden Rule has a rich history. In 1958 four Quaker peace activists sailed the boat from Los Angeles towards the Marshall Islands, intending to interfere with U.S. nuclear bomb tests. The Coast Guard stopped the boat near Honolulu and arrested the crew, spurring worldwide protests and concern about the health risks from radiation that was spreading around the globe. The bold protest with the Golden Rule built international support for the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty of 1963 and inspired Greenpeace to purchase its first boat. After many years and many different owners, the Golden Rule sank in northern California in 2010. Over the following five years, Veterans For Peace, Quakers and boat lovers restored the 34-foot wooden ketch, along with her original mission. Since 2015, the Golden Rule has sailed up and down the coast of California as well as to Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, Mexico and Hawai’i, holding hundreds of educational events. “Even more people will be able to attend our online events, so we are inviting the entire community,” said Helen Jaccard. “We hope you will be inspired by the remarkable story of the Golden Rule.’ For further information about the Golden Rule Project contact: Helen Jaccard at vfpgoldenruleproject@gmail.com, or (206) 992-6364; Hosted by San Diego Veterans For Peace (858) 342-1964

Dog-Stabber Exposed to Covid

A man charged with stabbing a second police dog after being released on probation for a previous stabbing had a hearing canceled on Jan. 31 because he was exposed to COVID-19, an official said. Dedrick Daknell Jones, 35, could not come to San Diego Superior Court Jan. 31 because he was in medical isolation in jail, said a court official. Judge Michael Groch re-scheduled the preliminary hearing for April 5. It isn’t known if Jones has COVID-19 or if someone in his unit had it and he is in isolation because he was exposed to it. Jones served six months in jail in 2021 for stabbing Titan, a police dog in the Midway District, but he was arrested again on Dec. 17 on charges of stabbing Hondo, a second police dog in another encounter on Riley Street in the Midway District. His probation was revoked because of the new charges for which he has pleaded not guilty that include felony assault on a police dog, animal cruelty, making a criminal threat, and brandishing a knife at an officer.

Man Sentenced to 33 Years for Two Midway Stabbings of Homeless People

A man who stabbed a pair of homeless people — one fatally — in two separate Midway District attacks on the same day was sentenced Tuesday to 33 years to life in state prison. Forrest Robert Brantley, 40, pleaded guilty last year to murder and attempted murder charges for the attacks, which occurred on Thanksgiving Day 2019. Brantley admitted to fatally stabbing 55-year-old Robert Erbe in the neck at about 8 a.m. Nov. 28, 2019, outside a 7-Eleven store on Sports Arena Boulevard. About six hours prior to Erbe’s slaying, he also stabbed another homeless man in the back and arm on Sports Arena Boulevard, according to Deputy District Attorney Will Hopkins. Times of San Diego