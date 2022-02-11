The Winds of Change Will Still Blow

by Ernie McCray

Here we stand today.

Black folks in the USA.

Still dealing with the same old same old.

Everyday.

It’s like a form of employment,

a job with very little pay.

But the winds of change will still blow.

Even with such as

the “N” word episodes

on a popular podcast show,

the winds of change will still blow.

No matter the state of affairs

wherein Black folks

are having a hard time

becoming a head coach,

the winds of change will still blow.

There might be a belief

that a Black woman

sitting on a bench in the highest court of the land

could mean that she

might be “under-qualified”

but that won’t cause the winds of change

to subside

because those who know

the difference between the truth and a lie

would tell you

that to reach such a position

the “Sista”

would have to, in America, be

the Michael Jordan

of the judiciary,

her resume aglow

with praise

and accomplishments pure as the driven snow.

The winds of change will not only blow

but will overcome

the mirror image of 2021

that’s going on

as the White supremacist segments of our society

rise up against them,

desperately trying to remain the “majority,”

their grievances fueled and fanned

by the leader of their band,

an anarchist ex-president

who has caught them up

in his own winds,

savage whirlwinds

that spin dizzying lies

and acts of sedition

that just won’t die,

calling on them

to take on

the “racist Black prosecutors,”

who have their eyes on him,

if they do anything that he deems to be wrong.

And this will linger a while before it’s gone.

But the name of the song

is “The Winds of Change will Still Blow”

and how powerful

and how long they blow

will be determined by how many of us love our country enough

to go

with its flow.