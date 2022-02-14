Trump’s ‘Plumbers’ – Part II

By Colleen O’Connor

The Friday news dump (pun intended) about former President Trump’s flushing documents down the White House toilet, has gone viral. [Here’s Part 1]

Since news first broke of Pulitzer Prize winning New York Times’ columnist, Maggie Haberman’s revelation in her new book, Confidence Man, about Trump’s habit of throwing torn documents down the toilet (which required “engineers” aka, plumbers to clear the drains), a flood of funnies has occupied the otherwise staid newscasters.

MSNBC commentator, Ali Velsi, used an entire block to cover the bizarre behavior. Uncomfortable – and hilarious.

Politico compiled a small treasure trove of Trump’s obsession with toilets from rally speeches.

Remember, he complained about having to “flush the toilet” 15 times. You know, classified documents are full of gnarly details.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail, actually covered the topic in professional, lengthy detail.

And former Republican National Committee Chair, Michael Steele, mercilessly mocked Trump, by pulling a piece of paper out of his mouth saying, “Yummy, yummy. Pass the salt please.” This in reference to a former Trump adviser claiming she saw Trump actually “eat the paper.”

Add to this, the yet to be finalized cartoons, skits and drawings, plus the “influencers,” commentators, and all the social media noise.

Trump’s predictable response, the report is “categorically untrue and simply made up.”

Embarrassing for Haberman, she had to deny headlines, like, “Haberman denies sitting on Trump toilet” … story…to promote her book sales.

However, Trump’s former communications chief, Allysa Farah, confided to CNN that “Trump is terrified of the Haberman’s book.” Then teased the future, “This is the first big anecdote, but there is quite a bit more to come.”

Haberman’s book doesn’t reach bookstores until October of this year. Eight more months of “scoops.”

We can only hope, as comedic relief is in short supply this year, but then, again, maybe toilet paper is as well.

Some are guessing this is just another Trump scheme to sell his very real Trump toilet paper, available on Amazon, 3-ply, now 20% off.

Free shipping to Prime Trump customers.

On a more sober note, violating the National Archives and Records Act (i.e., Trump’s eat, ripping, burning and/0r flushing of Presidential materials), carries a 3-year federal felony sentence, but more importantly, “unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies, or destroys” records will be disqualified from holding any office in the U.S.”

That last line bears repeating, “will be disqualified from holding any office in the U.S.”