OBTC Public Meeting – Wednesday, Feb. 23

Register for this meeting on Zoom:

Here is Facebook Live for the meeting

Agenda

Call to order 7PM

Non-Agenda Public Comment (2min each 10min total)

Corresponding Secretary Report Gary Gartner gary@obtowncouncil.org

Recording Secretary Report *Stephanie Logan s*tephanie.logan@obtowncouncil.org

Treasurer’s Report Connor Harrington connor@obtowncouncil.org

Political Representatives and Community Leaders

City Councilmember Dr. Jen Campbell, District 2 Teddy Martinez tmartinez@sandiego.gov

OBMA Denny Knox info@oceanbeachsandiego.com

Assemblymember Chris Ward Rachel Granadino Rachel.Granadino@asm.ca.gov

State Senator Toni Atkins Cole Reed Cole.Reed@sen.ca.gov

Congressman Scott Peters Cairo Williams Cairo.Williams@mail.house.gov

Supervisor Lawson Remer Rebecca Smith Rebecca.Smith2@sdcounty.ca.gov

SDPD Officer Surwilo dsurwilo@pd.sandiego.gov

SD Lifeguards Sgt. Fransway, Connor Robbins WFransway@sandiego.gov

Mayor Todd Gloria Kohta Zaiser ZaiserK@sandiego.gov

San Diego Commission of Arts and Culture Tracy Dezenzo tracy@obtowncouncil.org

OB Elementary School Principal Marco Drapeau mdrapeau@sandi.net

OB Library Christy Rickey Meister CRickeyMeist@sandiego.gov

Committee and Liaison Reports

Executive Corey Bruins corey@obtowncouncil.org

Community Events *Stephanie Kane s*tephanie.kane@obtowncouncil.org

Membership Stacie Woehrle stacie@obtowncouncil.org

OBMA Liaison Scott Grace scott@obtowncouncil.org

OBCDC Liaison

Community Relations Anna Firicano anna@obtowncouncil.org

Public Relations Aaron Null aaron@obtowncouncil.org

Community Enhancement Tracy Dezenzo tracy@obtowncouncil.org

Resource Development

Local Government Advocacy Liaison Gary Gartner gary@obtowncouncil.org

Quality of Community Aaron Null aaron@obtowncouncil.org

Adjourn