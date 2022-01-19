San Diego During World War II – Life on the Home Front – OB Historical Society Presents – Thurs., Jan.20

On January 20, 2022 at 7 pm, Join the Ocean Beach Historical Society as they present: San Diego During World War II – Life on the Home Front presentation by Linda Canada.

The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, in early December 1941, had an overnight impact on San Diego, and civilians were affected nearly as much as the military.

The City’s population doubled, but there was no increase in city services, transportation, or water supply.

Rapid expansion in military and manufacturing jobs drew workers from all over the country, and overnight, San Diego was open for business 24/7.

Shortages of food, clothing, and building supplies impacted everyone to some extent. Hear about the experiences of some locals, who began to doubt whether San Diego was a place they wanted to stay. Please join OB Historical Society and presenter Linda Canada, for a peek at our not-so-distant past.

Thurs. evening Jan. 20 at 7 pm via Zoom teleconference here