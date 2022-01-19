Missing Woman from New York Found in OB

Her face was on flyers wrapped around signs and palm trees in Ocean Beach yesterday, January 18.

Serena Stevens, a 19-year-old woman reportedly missing after traveling to San Diego from New York late last week has been located in Ocean Beach.

The San Diego Police Department shared a tweet around noon on Tuesday saying they had found Stevens. Lt. Adam Sharki told FOX 5 in an email.

According to police, Stevens arrived in San Diego in the early morning hours of Jan. 12. She reportedly told her sister she was traveling to the West Coast and would “sleep on the beach.”

Police said her sister reported her missing after the family was not able to get in contact with her since Jan. 13. San Diego Fox5