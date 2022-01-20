Two Pedestrians Killed by Speeding Driver in Point Loma

A man and woman who were walking across a street Wednesday evening near the San Diego Bay between Liberty Station and Point Loma were killed by a speeding driver, police said.

The unidentified couple, described as being between 55 and 65 years old, were trying to cross from north to south around 6:05 p.m. on North Harbor Drive west of Nimitz Boulevard, according to Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department spokesperson Sgt. T.D. De La Peña.

A man in his late 30s or early 40s was headed west on North Harbor Drive at high speeds when he struck them, police were told by witnesses. He remained at the scene.

First responders who showed included the Harbor police, San Diego police and San Diego firefighters. Both victims died at the scene. Their names were not released.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Harbor police non-emergency line at (619) 686-6272. SDU-T