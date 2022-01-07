OB’s Ranting ‘Whistler’ Back in the News – Makes Art Piece Commemorating Crazy QAnon Fascist Killed While Storming Capitol

He’s back in the news again. OB’s own “Whistler” Matt Baker who gained national attention and derision when videos of him at the County Board of Supervisor whistling and ranting went viral.

This time, Baker has made an art piece commemorating the OB woman who was killed trying to storm the Capitol on January 6. The woman, whose name the OB Rag will not repeat, was a QAnon supporter and harbored fascist views of Biden and trump. She lived in OB a very brief time and was mainly from the East County neighborhood of Spring Valley.

KUSI reporter Dan Plante, who lives in OB and who recently aired good reporting on the possible loss of OB and Point Loma palm trees, lowered himself to new depths in his absolutely glowing and embarrassing account of Baker and the QAnon supporter. Plante aired a total whitewash of the woman, of Baker and the whole turmoil of one year ago. Shameful. It makes this writer want to boycott KUSI for this dastardly report.

Trump, his sycophants – and now Baker and Plante — have tried to make the QAnon supporter a national symbol, and called her a “patriot.” Nothing could be further from the truth. She was a fascist, believed in overturning a lawful election and replacing the lawfully-elected new president with an orange-haired authoritarian in the failed coup. That she was involved in the violent fascist putsch attempt makes her somebody that most OBceans (and Americans) would like to forget.

For example, Plante said she was killed in the cross-fire. Bullpucky. She was shot while trying to climb through a broken window into the inner chambers and trying to stop the certification of the national presidential vote.

She and the mob were threatening the lives of Congressional representatives, VP Pence, and VP-elect Kamala Harris while they stormed the citadel of American democracy.

KUSI – despite its good local news coverage – is the most reactionary TV station in town; it consistently has derided the seriousness of COVID, dissed the vaccines and harbors a far-right anti-vaxxing attitude. It’s the Fox News of San Diego (not San Diego’s Fox5).

Supposedly, there is at least one memorial to her somewhere in OB. It should be taken down.

It’s too late to be mincing words. We have to call things as they are.