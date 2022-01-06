Jan. 6 : An Orgy Without Restraints for a Large Number of Idiots Who Were Told by the White House that It Was Okay

By Geoff Page

January 6, 2021, was the final act of everything that had occurred in the previous four years. It was an orgy more than anything else. It was a day when all internal restraint of any kind was ignored. It was a day when a large number of idiots believed they could have an orgy devoid of moral or legal obligations because the White House Idiot had told them, and shown them, this was OK.

We had a person in the White House who showed the world just how unaccountable a President could be when he never suffered any consequences for any of his many outrageous actions. Those of us who care were horrified. But, after four years of this, a huge number of Americans saw it as permission to do whatever they wanted to, regardless of the law or morality.

It pains me to write this, but this was a classic parent-child relationship with White House Idiot being the obvious parent and a sadly huge chunk of this country behaving like children. Instead of using this blind devotion to do some good, the White House Idiot taught his children to believe they could do whatever they wanted to do, just like him. What the children failed to grasp was that they, unlike, the White House Idiot, did not have millions of dollars to hire expensive lawyers.

That this man, wealthy from birth, was able to convince so many people that he was just like them, is testimony to how childlike so many people were and are. So, part of the overall sadness is seeing how many truly ignorant people are out there, ignorant in the lack-of-knowledge meaning of the word.

We can look around today and see the effects of a world losing restraints, moral and legal. Cars running red lights and stop signs and speeding regularly. Consideration for the lives of others has seriously deteriorated. It has gone from a question of whether or not it is right to whether or not I can get away with it.

There were a lot of interesting pictures from January 6. One of the most telling was of a guy carrying off Nancy Pelosi’s lectern and waving and smiling for the camera. How far from any form of internal restraint about right and wrong, moral and legal, can one get? This believer plead guilty and is looking at six-month prison term. Didn’t have an expensive lawyer. The guy with the horns got 41-month prison term. One can only wonder, if we were doing a better job of educating our populace, maybe one of these guys would not have done what they did.

Restraint regarding the law is one thing but restraint based on what we are supposedly taught growing up is another and should be stronger. The White House Idiot stood before a national audience and mimicked a disabled person and the audience loved it. But, there are a lot of disabled people in the world and surely many of the people in the audience either knew some or had some in their families. Why didn’t he receive some blowback? Instead, the reaction fueled his idiocy. It clearly showed he was raised very poorly.

Here in San Diego, the candidate White House Idiot belittled an accomplished judge who was presiding over the White House Idiot’s failed university. He openly questioned the judge’s citizenry based only on a Hispanic last name. The audience loved it. In a town full of Hispanic residents.

These were a couple of examples among many where the man showed all moral restraints were off. Decency, compassion, right and wrong all were ignored and the people watched transfixed at what he got away with. Like children. Then, they watched him flout the actual law and get away with it time and time again, amazed and transfixed.

What is really worrisome about January 6 is what is has spawned. We know what the White House Idiot has spawned, a whole crowd of eager imitators who will continue to behave the same way because the path is blazed. But, what we saw in the crowd was more concerning.

Legal restraints are external and easily managed. Moral restraints are internal and have to be strong for society to work at all. Laws come and go but moral right and moral wrong don’t change, they are the foundation of all we are. These are based on reasonable rules and consideration of others, all others. So, was what we saw in that crowd a momentary orgy, because dad said it was ok, or was it an indication of a real change in society?

I believe most people are basically decent, or want to be. But, that depends on everyone adhering to a few rules, like honesty. One thing the White House Idiot told the world was that honesty is for suckers. It really feels like dishonesty has been rampant ever since the White House Idiot came on board. Will it fade away the longer he is gone? Will the current occupant of the White House be able to set the correct example and will they notice?

Much as I would like to be optimistic about this, that quickly evaporates when I read comments on social media. January 6 would not have occurred were it not for social media. The comments are truly ignorant and violently attack opposing viewpoints instead of actually considering them. Social media is where all these people stew about the world with people just like them, all informed by lunatics like Tucker Carlson.

Journalist Ted Koppel paid a visit to Mt. Airy, North Carolina, a town that bills itself as the town of Mayberry from the TV show. During a piece on CBS Sunday Morning Koppel was on a bus in Mt. Airy. Koppel asked the people on the bus if they thought we had a fair election. The ignorant comments are scary. This was one of the scariest.

“We don’t even watch the news on TV any more. We don’t feel like we are being told the truth. We find our truth in other ways, and I won’t say what those other ways are, but I feel we’re not being told the truth because we’re trying to be swayed in a direction that we know is not the right direction.”

She gets her “truth” in other ways but won’t say what they are? Probably any number of far-right wing web sites and radio and TV shows. The media is trying to sway her in a direction she knows is not right? How does she know what direction is right if she only listens to one side?

We have to reach this woman if there is to be any hope. But, if she won’t even pay attention to an opposing point of view, what then? It is so much easier to listen to someone who tells you what you want to hear. But where does it stop?

We know there is a militia movement in this country. We know lots of angry people are out there with access to all manner of guns. We have national politicians like Representatives Massie from Kentucky and Boebert from Colorado sending out Christmas cards showing everyone in their families holding guns, including kids. All four of Boebert’s sons, the youngest looks to be seven or eight years old, are holding AR rifles with scopes. The guns the Massie clan are brandishing are truly massive and frightening.

Would these politicians have ever done this were it not for the fetid atmosphere created by the White House Idiot? And, he has been out of office for a year. These two politicians should be immediately removed from office for such stupidity and such a colossal failure to actually behave like a leader.

What hope is there for regular, ignorant people when they see displays like this? When they read websites full of lies or hear the lies on regular television like FOX? What we saw on January 6 may be the start of a new, dark cycle in American society that could last a very long time.

The White House Idiot gleefully opened Pandora’s box. In the legend, Pandora tried to close the lid when she realized what she did but the only thing that was still inside was Hope. Knowing the White House Idiot is used to being waited on hand and foot, he surely didn’t bother to close the box.

Maybe Hope escaped this time and is out there somewhere.