OB Planning Board: Review of One of the Sports Arena Redevelopment Teams Proposals, Recommendations on Granny Flats – Wed., Jan.5

The Ocean Beach Planning Board meets this Wednesday, January 5. It will be held virtually via Zoom at 6 pm. Register for the meeting here.

Notable agenda items include a presentation by the Election Committee for the March 2 annual election of board members, and another presentation by the Monarch Group, one of the five redevelopment teams vying for the Midway Sports Arena contract with the city.

The Monarch Group is actually part of the HomeTownSD team. Their proposal centers around more than 2,000 deed-restricted apartment homes set aside for low- and middle-income families. It also includes a downsized sports arena that can hold 10,000 people, a 300-key hotel, 300,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space, a 10,000 square-foot child care facility, and 18 acres of green space spread across parks and rooftops. (See this Rag post about the 5 contenders.) Will the board also have presentations from the other four teams?

The board will also review and make recommendations to the city’s Draft Housing Action Package, including possible revisions to the City Code regulating Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) or so-called granny flats.

Here is the official agenda: