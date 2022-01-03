Coastal Commission Approves Tiny Houses on Residential Lots

By Sheila Pell / San Diego Reader

Tiny houses on wheels, the cheapest and easiest small units to build, were initially left out of San Diego’s granny flat ordinance.

That changed in July 2020, when the city, seizing on their potential as low-cost housing, decided to allow movable tiny houses on residential lots. Even in the pricey coastal zone.

Friday, December 17, 2021, the Coastal Commission approved the changes, which regulate the number, size, location, and appearance of the homes, but with several modifications – none likely to appease critics.

The prefab look, some have argued, could undercut community character, and planning groups claimed there was a dearth of local review. That left it for the Commission to weigh the potential effects of tiny houses on coastal communities.

The units, classified as recreation vehicles, are defined by the city as being 150 – 430 square feet, not more than one story, unable to move on their own power, and lacking a separate address from the main house. Their wheels must be hidden.

For the balance of this article, please go here.