January 2022 Events From the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise.

Due to the holidays and the unpredictability of the Pandemic some groups may be late in posting their events. We recommend checking our website in a week or two to get updates to the event calendar. Also, look for our expanded group list at the get involved page (http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html) in the coming weeks. The new year is a good time to check them out and get involved. Wishing you a happier and healthier New Year.

Every Saturday 10:15 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting. January 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

January 3rd Monday 6 pm King Tides Discussion Pt. Loma/Hervey Branch Library Community Room 3701 Voltaire St. 92107

What causes king tides? What do they mean for our future, as sea levels rise? How do the tides affect the water in the Famosa Slough? Come to these events, which feature different expert speakers, to find out!. Events by Friends of the Famosa Slough; More info: https://www.facebook.com/FamosaSlough/?ref=page_internal

January 7th Friday 7 pm – 8 pm Sierra Talks – The Making of Beauty & the Beast: CA Wildflowers & Climate Change Rob Badger and Nita Winter take you behind the scenes on their 27-year journey photographing wildflowers throughout California. Photographing beautiful landscapes and individual flowers evolved into their documentary art project. Their work has been featured in Time, Mother Jones, and Sierra magazines, the New York Times, Washington Post, San Francisco Chronicle and the Los Angeles Times. They are the recent recipients of the Sierra Club’s 2020 Ansel Adams Award for Conservation Photography. More info: https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000002GAOYAA4&mapLinkHref=

January 8th Saturday 1 pm – 2 pm Youth4Climate January Community Service Hour Program Meeting This program is geared towards students who want to receive community service hours to go on college applications or resumés by doing concrete, supportive tasks for Y4C. Volunteers will have the opportunity to sign up for tasks in the following areas:Volunteer Coordination + Education and Outreach, Communications + marketing, Policy and Campaigns, Events and Program Support. Our goal is for all volunteers to feel excited and inspired about the work that they’re doing and build confidence in their ability to make a difference! This event is perfect for people who haven’t been involved in climate activism before, and all are welcome. More info: https://sandiego350.org/

January 8th Saturday 12-2 pm, Meet up for Racial Justice Event by Riseup, SWELS and SURJ Mujeres Brew House. 1983 Julian Ave, San Diego 92113 Join us for a racial justice meet up, where we can recharge, restore, and continue to resist! Building deep relationships and community is foundational to racial justice work. We can’t wait to see you there! More info:https://www.facebook.com/surjsandiego/photos/a.2639259736341530/3046582002275966/

January 9th Sunday 1 pm – 3 pm Rally to Legalize Home Kitchens recommended by Project New Village and Mundo Gardens Waterfront Park 1600 Pacific Hwy San Diego 92101 We will be gathering in person to hear inspirational speakers, great music, eat great food, and be a community of supporters of Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations (MEHKOs). We want to let the public, the media, elected officials and anyone who will listen that we support the Board of Supervisors voting on January 12th in favor of an ordinance legalizing home kitchens (MEHKOs) for San Diego County. Come bring your pots and pans so we can make it LOUD and CLEAR to EVERYONE that we want a YES vote on a MEHKO ordinance to bring delicious home cooking to San Diego County. www.sdmehko.org More info: https://www.facebook.com/MundoGardens/ and https://www.facebook.com/projectnewvillage

January 13th Thursday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Sips & Civility: Presentation on Voter Rights, Voter Suppression and Election Integrity Event by League of Women Voters San Diego Central Library’s 9th Floor Special Events Center Do you wonder whether elections are fair? Are you concerned about whether mail-in ballot voting is accurate? Do you think that the efforts to restrict voting are designed to suppress votes? Come hear experts discuss the complex topic of Voter Rights, Voter Suppression, and Election Integrity. Beverages, including wine and beer, and snacks will be offered. Please bring proof of vaccination. To register and more info: https://www.facebook.com/events/609644927150234?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

January 13th Thursday 5 pm – 8 pm Winter Social Event by San Diego Green Building Council Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center 2525 N Ave National City 91950 Join us for an evening of celebration, delicious food, local craft beer and wine, and networking! We’re excited to be entering a new year with our community of fun and dedicated sustainability professionals. Don’t miss this chance to raise a glass to 2022 and help us celebrate new board members, sustainability award winners, and outstanding volunteers. $30 members $45 Non-Members More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/winter_social

January 13th Thursday 5:30 pm New Year’s Resolution: Save the Planet! Event by North County Climate Change Alliance This event is for anyone who is concerned about the climate crisis and wants to do something about it. You will be provided with ideas about ways to help mitigate the climate crisis with your everyday actions. You will also learn about an exciting and effective tool to help you do so, called Climate Action Maps. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/459849732391068?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

January 17th Monday 1 pm – 5 pm 32nd Martin Luther King Day Celebration World Beat Cultural Center 2100 Park Blvd. Featuring Pato Banton and friends, Speakers, Native American blessing, Danza Azteca, West African Dance, Hip Hop Performance by Junkyard Dance Crew, Outdoor Cultural arts & craft vendors marketplace, One World Cafe. Free. Family friendly. Please wear your mask. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1613097922360455

January 17th Monday 10 am – 11 am 34th All Peoples Celebration Theme Love + Power Alliance San Diego is excited to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. While there are many that seek to sow seeds of division and hatred and to disempower others, they are not the majority. We are. We can choose communion and emphatically reject chaos. Love is not weakness; it is strength. Power is not evil; it is merely the ability to act. Love+ Power gives us the tools we need to take charge of our future. Where do we go from here? We go beyond our struggles when we ascend in love and proceed with power. Keynote speaker disabled rights activist Rebecca Cokley. She is the Program Officer at the Office of the President. In person is sold out. Virtual $45 More info: https://www.alliancesd.org/all-peoples-celebration

January 18th Tuesday 9am – 11 am California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) Board Meeting: Ask to divest from fossil fuels Recommended by CleanEarth4Kids. Exact time, agenda and other instructions will be posted when available Call (800) 259-4105 Link to CleanEarth4Kids Divestment Page: https://john-bottorff.squarespace.com/team-1-divest-from-fossil-fuels Sample comment: Please divest from all fossil fuels immediately to protect the planet and our children’s future. You have $30 billion invested in companies that are causing climate change. More info: https://cleanearth4kids.org/

January 19th Wednesday 5 pm – 6 pm Celebrate Sustainably: New Year’s Resolutions Event by I Love A Clean San Diego

Looking to meet those sustainability goals in the New Year? Join I Love A Clean San Diego for the final webinar in our Celebrate Sustainably series, focused on sustainable living! Learn new zero waste tips for small space living, including space saving swaps, DIY recipes, and composting without an outdoor space. We’ll also discuss how to implement low waste habits in niche areas of your life, namely pets and hobbies. You’ll learn where to take items from hobbies you’ve left behind, how to create sustainable habits in your current hobbies, and how to find low waste options for pet food, toys, and more. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/4745974798757050?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

January 25th Tuesday 8:30 am – 12:30 pm Introduction to Zero Waste online class recommended by Zero Waste San Diego; Conducted as one four hour webinar. Taught by Chrise de Tourmay and Gary Liss. Participants that pass the short open book quiz receive a certificate of completion signed by the instructor. $50 More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/973661370097736?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

January 29th Saturday 10 am – 11 am Save Your Scraps Event by I Love A Clean San Diego and County of San Diego Learn about mandatory organics recycling, what it means for San Diego County and how to do it at home. Did you know that 40 percent of the food grown, processed and transported in the U.S. currently goes to waste? Adopting a zero waste mindset in the kitchen is a key step everyone can take to reduce this amount and live more sustainably. We’ll share tips on meal prepping, food storage, low-waste cooking, and how to properly dispose of food waste through the County’s new curbside organics recycling program. Discover what types of waste can be put in organics recycling bins, and why it is so important to keep organic waste from reaching the landfill. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/197324225856534/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

January 30th Sunday Hands-on Workshop to Build your own SoloBee Bungalow Shelter 7936 Lester Ave, Ste B, Lemon Grove 91945 Join us in the wood shop for a fun and fascinating workshop about the 700 species of San Diego Native Bees! Includes all parts to make one SoloBee Bungalow, plus an introduction to native bees and how to attract them to your shelter. $75 More info and to register: https://www.solobee.com/

Coming in May Southwestern Tribal Climate Change Summit. Registration for the 2022 Southwestern Tribal Climate Change Summit is now open! Space is limited – please complete the registration pathway at your earliest convenience. Hosted in partnership with the La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians, the Pala Band of Mission Indians, the Institute for Tribal Environmental Professionals, and the Climate Science Alliance, the 2022 Southwestern Tribal Climate Change Summit (SWTCCS) will be held May 16-18, 2022 in Pala, CA. This year’s theme will explore the kinship with fire and its role in community and culture, and how that can be integrated into climate change adaptation activities To register and more info: https://www.climatesciencealliance.org/2022-tribal-summit?fbclid=IwAR1dV8JkJQUtV09sm4z_w2LhvKI9kyEQqqDbVGqZxqhgf_Z0D2e5AKDcQzg

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Go to “get involved page” for their links http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego

A good source for events related to climate change and sustainability issues is San Diego Climate Action Network https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/calendar/

