OB Elementary Teacher Spotlighted

By Rory Devine / 7SanDiego / December 31, 2021

During the pandemic I have been covering education, one of the most important issues of this time. When the pandemic started, I was privileged to be able to follow teacher Joanne Ensign through her experience, from when schools closed and on-line learning kicked off to when schools re-opened and in-person learning began.

It was inspirational.

As a teacher for more than 30 years, Ensign teaches children in transitional kindergarten through kindergarten. While they may be young, her students need to go to school; it’s a time in their lives when they need to learn to interact socially, to read, to write, to leave Mom and Dad.

Ensign takes her job at Ocean Beach Elementary School seriously. While her students may not be applying to college (children who are also suffering during the pandemic), they are in their formative years and need their teacher “to make school happen,” whether that’s online or in-person — all while social distancing and wearing a mask.

For the balance, go here.