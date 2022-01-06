Vigils for Democracy in San Diego and Across the Country, Solemn Commemoration in DC on Anniversary of Insurrection

January 6 Vigils for Democracy – 338 vigils planned across nation



There are two Vigils for Democracy planned for today, January 6, in San Diego. The first is at 1pm in the park next to the San Diego County Administration Building. The second vigil is at 7 pm at Union Street and West F Street.

Across the nation, 338 vigils are planned as of this writing.

January 6 was a violent and deadly attack against all Americans – against our country, our rights to a democracy, and our freedom as voters to choose the leaders that represent us so that we have a government of, by, and for the people.

One year later, the same faction that attacked our country on January 6th is hard at work silencing our voices by restricting our freedom to vote, attacking fair voting districts, and quietly preparing future attempts to sabotage free and fair elections and with it our democracy. The Justice department most prosecute those guilty, including Trump, before they attempt another coup soon!

So this January 6, exactly one year later, Americans across race, place, party, and background are holding candlelight vigils to say: In America, the voters decide the outcome of elections.

The promise of democracy is not a partisan issue but a calling that unites us as Americans. To prevent this kind of attack from happening again, our elected leaders must pass urgent legislation that will protect this country from anti-democratic forces who are continuing their efforts to destroy it.

Coming together, we can prevent another January 6th attack and realize the promise of democracy for all of us – no matter our color, zip code, or income – so we all have an equal say in the decisions that shape our daily lives and futures. For more, go here.

Elsewhere in San Diego, Progressive Democrats of America, are holding a virtual event to get people involved.

Here is the Zoom link to attend. Meeting ID: 869 1592 0398; Passcode: 924138

“Like” PDA California on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/PDACalifornia/

In DC

As the nation approaches one year since the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol that sent shocking images worldwide of America’s democracy under attack, Democrats in Washington are planning to mark the anniversary with somber tributes from the building that was stormed. Thursday’s events will include a moment of silence, first-hand testimonies from lawmakers, a panel discussion with historians and a prayer vigil on the Capitol steps.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to deliver remarks to kick off the ceremonies at 9 a.m. inside National Statuary Hall with the president expected to highlight the “historical significance” of Jan. 6, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and address “what it means for the country one year later.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has unveiled a full program as well, based on member input. “These events are intended as an observance of reflection, remembrance and recommitment, in a spirit of unity, patriotism and prayerfulness,” Pelosi said in a letter to House Democrats last week.

The schedule from Pelosi listed a moment of silence in the House chamber and a statement from the speaker at noon. Then, Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden will moderate a “Historic Perspective” panel discussion with historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham “to establish and preserve the narrative of January 6th.”

In the afternoon, at 2:30 p.m. in a large caucus room in the Cannon Office House Building, Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., a decorated Iraq and Afghanistan War veteran — who was sworn in for his second term days before Jan. 6 — will lead members in sharing their experiences and reflections. The schedule is set to conclude at 5:30 p.m. with a prayer vigil on the U.S. Capitol center steps. Members of the House and Senate were invited to observe the anniversary with prayer and music.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is expected to appear with Pelosi at the day’s events, has tied the anniversary to a push for voting rights legislation that the House passed last year but which is stalled in the Senate. No GOP leaders expected to attend

Republican leaders, meanwhile, are not expected to be at the Capitol on Thursday. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is instead planning to attend the funeral of late Sen. Johnny Isakson in Georgia. And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has repeatedly accused Democrats of politicizing the day after saying on Jan. 6, 2021, on the House floor that “President Trump bears responsibility” for the “attack on Congress by mob rioters.”

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday canceled a planned press conference from Mar-a-Lago, and House Republicans will be at home “talking to their constituents about things that actually affect them” like inflation and high gas prices, according to a House Republican leadership aide. abcNews

Here’s a look at the current schedule of events on Jan. 6, 2022 in the nation’s Capitol:

9 a.m.

President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks regarding the deadly assault on the Capitol.

Noon

Prayer, the pledge, a statement from the Chair and a “Moment of Silence” will be held during a House Pro Forma Session on the House Floor. The House will not be in session during this event.

1 p.m.

A “Historic Perspective” conversation will be held at the Cannon Caucus Room between historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and John Meacham “to establish and preserve the narrative of Jan. 6.” Moderated by Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden.

2:30 p.m.

Lawmakers will share their accounts at the Cannon Caucus Room regarding the deadly Jan 6 attack. These accounts will be presided by U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, an Army Ranger and veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan who comforted Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., while police fought to keep protesters out of the chamber.

2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The Movement Catalyst will host a candlelight vigil at the National Mall. Movement Catalyst is a social movement support hub. The vigil will be held for democracy and in remembrance of “the attack on democracy that occurred on Jan 6th, 2021.”

4:45 p.m.

A coalition of more than 130 organizations will hold a candlelight vigil near the U.S. Capitol. The Baltimore Urban Inspiration Choir will perform during the vigil at the National Mall on 3rd Street between Madison Drive Northwest and Jefferson Drive Southwest.

5:30 p.m.

Lawmakers will hold a music and prayer vigil on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump Cancels

After numerous revelations about FOX news hosts pleas for Trump to call off the rioters, Trump on Tuesday canceled an event billed as a press conference that he was set to hold. Trump reportedly planned to defend the rioters during that event, which he was going to hold at his golf club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. In a statement, Trump said he was canceling the event due to “the total bias and dishonesty” of the media and the House select committee investigating the former president’s role in the Jan. 6 attack.

Far Right-Wing

According to a review by The New York Times of recent posts from right-wing groups on sites including Facebook, Twitter, Gab and Gettr, online chatter about celebrations and rallies for the anniversary has grown in recent weeks, but the posts have not attracted much buzz and appear unlikely to translate into sizable real-world efforts on Thursday.

Many of the conversations online have instead centered on gatherings for specific groups in places such as Dallas and Phoenix. In Miami, a local chapter of the far-right Proud Boys said it planned to hold a protest on Thursday to honor those arrested after storming the Capitol, according to a post on the Telegram messaging app. In Beverly Hills, a group dedicated to protesting mask mandates said on Telegram that it planned a rally to rename Jan. 6 the QAnon supporter who was killed by federal officers while storming the Capitol building.

Efforts to organize an anniversary protest in Washington on Thursday have also appeared to gain little traction online, according to The Times’s review.

“Stay out of Washington, it is nothing but a setup,” wrote an Ohio member of the Proud Boys on Telegram on Monday. “Federal agents are going to be there in disguise waiting to arrest anyone who shows up.” New York Times