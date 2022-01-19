Biden’s Reboot: ‘But, Wait for It.’

By Colleen O’Connor

President Biden’s first year anniversary numbers look bleak.

According to the Morning Consult-Politico poll, 68 percent of respondents said that the country is going down the wrong path, while only 32 percent said the U.S. is heading in the right direction.

Once holding positive approval ratings in the 60 percent range, this collapse is significant.

Chief among the concerns are inflation (seen at the gas pump daily); and COVID (seen in the news and neighborhoods daily) and still climbing.

Add to that, Israeli health authorities have found that even the third “booster” shot is insufficient to beat Omicron and any fourth shot is near worthless.

However, the original Omicron huge wave that quickly overwhelmed South Africa, Europe and New York has begun to recede just as quickly, offering some hope. However, most of the U.S. is still weeks away from that reversal, with breakout cases increasing and some states (read: Florida) have ceasing to even track the numbers.

“If the higher end of projections comes to pass, that would push total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 over 1 million by early spring.

“A lot of people are still going to die because of how transmissible omicron has been,” said University of South Florida epidemiologist Jason Salemi. “It unfortunately is going to get worse before it gets better.”

So, what’s a President to do? Biden will conduct a press conference today at 1 p.m. Pacific time, possibly to reboot his sagging image and offer some hope.

Expect a litany of “what I have done” to open this event.

Yet, the first item on tap should be the new COVIDtests.gov website. You should go there, now. It actually works! And works well. A rarity in government outreach.

Just click on the blue bar labeled “Order Free At-Home Tests;” then add your name and address (email optional) and click done! Seconds is all it takes.

And you could get your own test kits, order some for those family, friends and neighbors lacking computer access.

In fact, minus a few glitches in yesterday’s pre-launch test, online traffic hit over a million people at one point.

Join the crowd. No needed calls to insurance companies or drives to pharmacies or standing in long lines.

Just click on COVIDtests.gov.

Doing so could differentiate between the normal flu symptoms and the serious Omicron variant; keep you and yours out of the hospital, reduce the stress on the health care system, and earn the enormous gratitude of fatigued health care staff.

“Anil Dash, CEO of software company Glitch, in a tweet noted the website’s capacity to hold a surge in users, calling it a “really technically impressive pre-launch.”

Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, argued for more sites in libraries and pharmacies, but that “[h]ome delivery of rapid tests is an excellent way of getting tests to people who want them, and it’s a lot simpler than the cumbersome process of insurance.”

But, wait! There’s more.

The Biden administration will also distribute 400 million free high-quality, non-surgical N95 masks, through pharmacies and community health centers.

Even if you don’t need them now, get them. It is difficult to find the masks and the kits and they are costly.

These variants are going to be with us; possibly forever.

Be prepared.