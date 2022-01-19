A Short Writer’s Rant: ‘Where Are the Masks? And Where Is Everybody?’

By Paul Krueger

I recently spent a week in San Francisco, where every restaurant, coffee shop and bakery politely requested proof of my vaccinations before showing me to a table or preparing my take-out order. Some employees even politely asked for my ID, to make sure the names matched.

Everywhere I went, everyone was masked, and took pains to socially distance.

Back here in San Diego, not a single dining establishment has asked for my vaccine card.

I see too many people inside stores without masks.

Meanwhile, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who commanded public attention every day at with his well-orchestrated warnings and pronouncements at the height of the 2020-21 pandemic, is silent about the need mask up, says nothing about the wisdom of requiring restaurants to check vaccine cards, and isn’t repeatedly and forcefully urging those who haven’t been vaccinated to do so, as the Omicron variant rages.

County Health officer Wilma Wooten has also disappeared from the public eye, when we arguably most need her guidance.

Can someone please help me figure this out?

Paul Krueger, Talmadge

Paul Krueger is a writer, journalist, former TV producer and resident of Talmadge. Originally sent to the SDU-T as a Letter to the Editor