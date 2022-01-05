Attorney General Merrick Garland to Speak Wednesday on DOJ Prosecution of Those Responsible for Jan.6 Capitol Riot – 11:30 am Pacific Time

Attorney General Merrick Garland will give a speech Wednesday about the Justice Department’s efforts to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, remarks that come as the country’s top law enforcement officer is facing calls to do more.

In announcing the address, scheduled for the day before the anniversary of the attack, the Justice Department said Garland would “update the American people on the Justice Department’s efforts to hold accountable those responsible” and “reaffirm the department’s unwavering commitment to defend Americans and American democracy from violence and threats of violence.”

The remarks, which will be delivered in the Great Hall and streamed on the Justice Department’s website, will begin at 11:30 am Pacific Time (2:30 p.m. back east) Wednesday, the department said.