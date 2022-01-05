Most Americans Are Not Crazy and Blame Rioters and Trump for Violent Attack on Capitol

A new Associated Press-NORC poll shows results similar to other major polling. They show that the vast majority of Americans have not lost their minds, are not crazy and blame the rioters and Trump for the violent attack on the US Capitol one year ago.

Here are other major points:

Most Americans recall a very violent day and support Congress’ investigation.

Eighty percent of the public consider the individuals involved mostly responsible,

but 57% also say former President Donald Trump deserves a great deal or quite a bit of blame for the attack on the Capitol, more than said so at the end of January 2021.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say the riot was extremely or very violent, and

about 7 in 10 think Congress should continue investigating the events of January 6.

Most Americans say the actual individuals who stormed the Capitol on January 6 bear the most blame.

Half of Republicans and more than three-quarters of Democrats say the rioters bear a great deal of responsibility for the insurrection.

Seventy percent of Americans think Trump bears at least a moderate amount of responsibility for the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than half who say he bears a great deal or quite a bit. Most Republicans don’t blame him, but about 4 in 10 think he bears at least a moderate amount of responsibility.

Last January, 50% of all Americans and 90% of Democrats said Trump had a great deal or quite a bit of blame for the attack by a group of his supporters. At that time, 71% of Republicans said he had little or no responsibility.

Overall, the public assigns less blame to either Republicans or Democrats in Congress. However, while 68% of Democrats say Republicans in Congress have a great deal or quite a bit of responsibility for the violence on January 6, only 13% of Republican agree. Thirty-nine percent of Republicans attribute a great deal or quite a bit of responsibility for the breach to Democrats, and 10% of Democrats agree.

Still, a frighteningly high percentage of Republicans remain in utter denial about the Jan. 6 insurrection, choosing to exonerate the president who instigated it and downplaying the violence that occurred.

In addition, the poll says, “Nearly two-thirds of Americans say the riot was extremely or very violent, and about 7 in 10 think Congress should continue investigating the events of January 6.”

Two things can be true: 1) Millions of Americans are deluded about Jan. 6 and think violence is acceptable, and 2) a big majority know Trump was responsible, support the Jan. 6 committee and reject violence as a way to settle elections. Once we come to grips with that dichotomy, several responses should follow.