The Saga of the Christmas Trees of Ocean Beach

By Eric DuVall / Point Loma – OB Monthly / Dec. 13, 2021

What do you know about the OB tree? It always leans to the left … right? Well, that would depend on your vantage point. Or what side of the (chain link) fence you’re on.

But all that aside, the Ocean Beach community Christmas tree is greeting its 41st consecutive season this year, and its preposterous, zany and improbable history is certainly something to celebrate.

What’s that you say? A few decades doesn’t qualify as history in your book? Then take heart, for the tradition of a community Christmas tree in Ocean Beach really goes back almost a century.

A deep dive into the recesses of the Ocean Beach Historical Society’s archives revealed that the earliest record we have of a similar fete was the Christmas Tree Festival at Lomaland in Point Loma in 1909.

Writing in the Palo Alto Citizen, L.P. Prathward described the event as “by far the most delightful celebration of the yuletide holiday we had ever witnessed. A beautiful Shetland pony, Exile, loaded down with great bags containing presents” for the children of Lomaland, was led into the rotunda of the Temple of Peace, where each child came forward one by one to select a gift.

The earliest Ocean Beach community Christmas tree that we know of was decorated on Christmas Eve 1926. The tree was displayed at the corner of Newport Avenue and Cable Street and was a collaborative effort by the Ocean Beach Woman’s Club and the OB Chamber of Commerce.

For the balance of this article, please go here.