Judge Bacal’s Final Ruling: San Diego Should Not Have Placed Lifting 30-Foot Height Limit in Midway On Ballot

A voter-approved ballot measure lifting the 30-foot building height limit in the Midway District was improperly placed on the November 2020 ballot and cannot be implemented, San Diego Superior Court Judge Katherine Bacal said in her final ruling last week.

Bacal said the city of San Diego should not have asked voters to remove the 30-foot coastal height limit in the Midway area on the 2020 ballot finalizing a tentative ruling that throws a major city redevelopment effort into limbo.

The vote on Measure E lifted the height limit in the entire Midway area, but the city considered it essential to make way for the redevelopment of the nearly 50 city-owned acres it’s trying to revitalize around the Sports Arena.

The court ruled the city needed to conduct an environmental review on the effects of removing the height limit before it put the question on the ballot, therefore siding with petitioner Save Our Access, determining that the city should have studied the environmental impacts of taller buildings before putting Measure E in front of voters. The judge granted the nonprofit’s request for a Writ of Mandate, an act that invalidates the measure and bars the city from striking the Midway District from the coastal zone.

Bacal rejected the city’s argument that the environmental review for a new community plan for the area, which dictated how many homes could be built in the area with or without a height limit, should suffice. Views qualify as an environmental effect under state law, and the city’s review of its community plan did not analyze the effect lifting the height limit would have on views, she said, so the city needed to conduct another environmental review.