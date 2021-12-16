No ‘Shelter From the Storm’ – OB Christmas Tree Survives

Ocean Beach

The street light at the intersection of Newport and Cable found no shelter. Photo by Cassidy Elyse, reposted from Social OB facebook.

And this years OB Christmas tree survived, but had to bend with the wind. Photo by Steve O

