Final Redistricting Map – But It’s Not ‘Official’ for 30 Days

On Wednesday, December 15, the volunteer San Diego Redistricting Commission decided by a 7-2 vote on the final map of the city council boundaries (which we previewed the other day).

The big, “dramatic” changes for District 2 are that Pacific Beach joins District 1, and District 2 takes the eastern half of Clairemont and Old Town. Unless something happens – like a comet – this will remain and be official for the next ten years. Although, the city is now in a 30-day period where residents can raise objections before the map becomes official.

Other changes:

The new map makes District 6 just over 40 percent Asian-American, an increase from 34 percent under the previous boundaries. The percentage of Asian-Americans in that district who are citizens and old enough to vote increased from about 29 percent to 32.6 percent.

the city will have three heavily Latino districts, although 2 will not be majority Latinos; District 9 – 43.5 percent Latino and 47.1 percent of District 4.

District 8, which includes Barrio Logan and all border communities, is nearly 76 percent Latino.

Five of the city’s nine districts have populations that are more than 50 percent white.

Citywide, whites make up 40.7 percent of the population, but 51.2 percent of the citizens who are old enough to vote. Latinos make up 29.7 percent of the population, but 23.3 percent of the citizens who are old enough to vote. Asians are 17.5 percent of the population and 14.9 percent of the citizens old enough to vote.