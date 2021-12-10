Man Tackled and Stabbed at Newport and Bacon in OB Thursday Morning – Has Non-Life Threatening Wounds

A man was stabbed in the 5000 block of Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach early Thursday morning, December 9.

Fortunately, he sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The unidentified victim was talking to a couple around 1:30 am near the intersection of Newport and Bacon Street when the assailant “ran up to the victim swinging his arms,” according to San Diego Police.

During the struggle, the two men fell to the ground. The assailant rose and walked away. The other man then noticed he was bleeding. He had two stab wounds on his side.

The only description of the suspect is as a man in his 30s. It’s not known if the victim knew the assailant.

The Western Division of the SDPD is taking the lead in investigating the attack.

News source: