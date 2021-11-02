‘Concrete Cancer’ Spreading at Seabrook Nuclear Plant

Nuclear Shutdown News

By Michael Steinberg / Black Rain Press

Nuclear Shutdown News chronicles the decline and fall of the nuclear power industry in the US and beyond, and highlights the efforts of those working to create a nuclear free world.

Concrete Cancer Spreading in New England Nuclear Plant

On October 5 Boston TV station WBZ reported “Concrete Cracking at Seabrook Nuclear Plant” in New Hampshire.

The 36 year old nuke plant has been developing fissures in its structures for some time. Natalie Hildt Treat, executive director of regional nuclear watchdog group C-10 Research and Education Foundation recalled visiting Seabrook several years ago. She saw “a spider web of cracking” in the building.

The technical term for this problem is alkali silico reaction, or ASR. This can occur when moisture enters concrete, causing swelling and cracking. It’s also known as concrete cancer.

According to James Lambrechts, a professor at Boston’s Wentworth Institute of Technology, “ASR is certainly a concern. The longer you let it go, the bigger the cracks get, the deeper the problem becomes.”

WBZ reported that Seabrook is the first US nuclear plant to develop this problem. Last August the Nuclear Regulatory Commission cited Seabrook owner New Era Energy for not addressing the cracking in a timely manner. The NRC further found that the cracks are growing in two undergound hallways, as well as the wall of the control room and a diesel generator.

The control room is considered the brains of a nuclear plant, responsible of its startup and shut down.

Born To Lose

Seabrook’s construction began in 1976, with plans to build two reactors on site for less than $1billion. The 2nd reactor was cancelled, and the other took 10 years and at a cost of $10 billion.

This was in part because of mass new nukes protests that erupted after the Three Mile Island nuclear disaster in 1979. In the largest of these at Seabrook, over 2000 occupied the site and 1400 were arrested. That group called itself the Clamshell Alliance, and it was allied with the Abalone Alliance in California and the Oyster Alliance in New Orleans.

Seabrook’s original owner, Public Service of New Hampshire, declared bankruptcy in 1989. At the time it was the 4th largest corporate bankruptcy in US history.

Today, Seabrook is one of the last two nuclear plants left in the Northeast. The other is the Millstone nuke’s two likewise decrepit reactors in southeastern Connecticut, my old home place.

Sources: WBZ TV, bostoncbslocal.com; Wikipedia, wikipedia.org