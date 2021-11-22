A Hidden Gem for Thanksgiving Week: The Japanese Friendship Garden in Balboa Park

By Colleen O’Connor

Expecting family and friends to arrive this week in anticipation of the Thanksgiving holiday?

A sure way to guarantee they enjoy their stay, besides the beach, the bay, the dinners, and the weather, is a hidden gem in Balboa Park: The Japanese Friendship Garden.

The garden is tucked away in Balboa Park, under lush vegetation, with meandering paths across bridges, alongside waterfalls that spill into fabulous Koi ponds.

This park also hosts art exhibitions, Bonsai pavilions and currently, a textile exhibit of fine fabrics, as well as magnificent matrimonial Kimonos.

The Japanese Friendship Garden originated as an “expression of the ties between the people of San Diego and its sister city Yokohama and was founded by San Diego Mayor, Charles Dail, in March of 1970.

It has been blossoming ever since into a joy to experience.

As the Garden’s brochure so eloquently states, it is “a hidden work of art in the cultural center of Balboa Park awaiting your discovery.” To experience it is “to experience inner peace and serenity.”

Something hard to come by in the holiday crush.

Other offerings of the Japanese Friendship Garden include classes in yoga, ikebana, sound meditation, Reiki Karate, or Shoko & Haiku.

Enjoy and be thankful for such beauty in the middle of our city.