Showing Love for the Children Down Mexico Way

by Ernie McCray
Oh, I love
what the county
of San Diego
did on
a beautiful Southern California
day,
matching such beauty
by tending to the needs of children
who live south
of the border
down Mexico way,
providing them
with their first shot
of a vaccine
that keeps,
as much as possible,
the ravages of Covid-19
at bay,
adding to the well being
of the Tijuana-San Diego
region,
bringing us closer
as human beings
in such a nice way.
It’s reaching out
like this
that keeps hope alive
in a big way.
What a wonderful
Si se puede
kind of day.
{ 0 comments… add one now }