Showing Love for the Children Down Mexico Way

by Ernie McCray

Oh, I love

what the county

of San Diego

did on

a beautiful Southern California

day,

matching such beauty

by tending to the needs of children

who live south

of the border

down Mexico way,

providing them

with their first shot

of a vaccine

that keeps,

as much as possible,

the ravages of Covid-19

at bay,

adding to the well being

of the Tijuana-San Diego

region,

bringing us closer

as human beings

in such a nice way.

It’s reaching out

like this

that keeps hope alive

in a big way.

What a wonderful

Si se puede

kind of day.