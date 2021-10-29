Video: Tracy Van De Walker Fights to Save OB Palms

Tracy Van De Walker is a resident of Ocean Beach and recent palm tree activist. She became the center of the fight to keep the palm trees on Newport Avenue standing, when she stood in front of the trucks and chainsaws to protect the trees.

The FAA states the trees are becoming a hazard to their radar scanners as they are growing too tall to keep up.

Tracy believes the trees are too iconic and historic to Ocean Beach to remove. OB Rag caught up to Tracy on Tuesday to let her tell her side of the story and show why these trees should be here to stay.

Reported by Carson Davis; Video by Charles Landon