Jane Donley of OB’s DogBeach DogWash Fame Has Passed

We just heard the sad news that Jane Donley has passed.

Jane and Mindy Pellisier ran the well-known DogBeach Dogwash on Voltaire Street in OB for decades. It was one of the firsts do-it-yourself dog washes in the country. They opened it in February 1993.

The couple also organized weekly clean-ups of Dog Beach – literally for years.

In the early 1990s, the two moved from La Jolla to their duplex on Brighton Avenue, near the beach. They had met while they both worked for the Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation. At the time, Mindy was the VP of operations and Jane was doing marketing and PR. Mindy was in charge of 13 satellite clinics and their projects overlapped. Mindy opened 4 to 5 clinics herself and Jane did the marketing. … They were married on their 25th anniversary in downtown San Diego.

It was late November 2014 that Mindy and Jane and their staff had their 500,000th dog washed.