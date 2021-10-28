A Stay of Execution for the Palm Trees

By Geoff Page

It appears that the historic palms on Newport Ave., that the city wants to kill, have received a stay of execution. Local residents banded together and engaged an attorney last weekend. The first thing he did was file a cease and desist order that went to a variety of people, none of whom responded as the press release here in The Rag stated.

The next step was to obtain a temporary restraining order to prevent the city from cutting the trees down. That was apparently signed late last night, it seems the courts are open 24 hours a day for certain things. The next step was to file it with the city clerk and deliver it to the named parties. The clerk’s office opened at 8:00 a.m. The one who was most targeted was Brian Widener, the city’s forester who is chomping at the bit to destroy these trees like a mad dog after a cat.

Last night, word went around that the city had reposted its non-compliant No Parking signs and had wrapped at least six trees with caution tape around 9:30 Wednesday morning. Fearing that the city would be out this morning trying to beat the legal action, a number of people showed up at 7:00 a.m. at Newport and Santa Barbara to again stop the action. Some of the news media also showed.

The city did not show up. One resident surmised that they had gotten wind that the order was signed by the court and were probably told to stand down. As of 10:00 this morning, things were still quiet. The specifics of the restraining order, such as how much time it bought the community, are not known yet but it does mean some time is now available to make a strong case against removal.

It is a beautiful morning on Newport, these tall trees are still because there is no breeze. But, as many surfers can tell you, if you want to know if there is any wind, all you have to do is look up at one of these tall beauties to see if they are fluttering.

Why the city’s forester, whose career is based on caring for trees, is so intractable that it took legal action against their own city government by tax paying citizens to obtain a postponement like this is a real mystery. Perhaps the city needs to think about hiring a forester who has a little compassion and really cares about serving San Diego. That is clearly not Brian Widener.