Surfrider Summons Beach Lovers to Paddle Around Ocean Beach Pier – Sunday, Oct.3

Edited from Surfrider

Surfrider San Diego is celebrating a 29 year tradition to raise awareness about our ongoing battle for clean water and a healthy coastline. This Sunday, October 3, at the OB Pier.

This is their signature awareness event, the Paddle for Clean Water, and is the largest non-competitive surf event in California. Each year, hundreds of participants paddle their surfboards, SUPs, kayaks and other paddle craft around the 1,971 ft. pier – the longest concrete pier on the West Coast – to raise awareness and funds to protect clean water and healthy beaches in San Diego County.

Surfrider:

Together, we raise awareness about the threats to clean water and the solutions our chapter, along with others in the community, are putting in place to address them. The Paddle for Clean Water is a free, family-friendly event. We encourage the entire surf & paddling community to join us in this momentous paddle, and we encourage everyone who loves the beach to come out, support, fundraise, and have fun at this awesome community event. San Diego’s beaches are ours to enjoy, and ours to protect!

Looking to volunteer at or support this year’s event – click here for volunteer opportunities

It’s all happening on Sunday, October 3 from 9am to 1pm. Paddle to commence at approximately 10:30am. And it’s on the beach and in the water at Ocean Beach Pier.

Background & Details:

Surfrider Foundation San Diego County’s 29th annual Paddle for Clean Water is a massive group paddle around the Ocean Beach pier to show solidarity for the protection of our precious coastline. The entire surfing, paddling and beach-loving community is invited to join this free, family-friendly event.

The Paddle kicks off at 9am with a 30 min. beach yoga session and free breakfast for paddlers, followed by live music from Iron Sage Wood and T. Rexico. The paddle will occur at 1030am, followed by a group photo, presentations from Surfrider leaders, and a prize drawing featuring a surfboard as grand prize.

Guests can also visit booths hosted by Surfrider volunteers and 10+ event sponsors and partners, including our presenting sponsor Fresh Clean Tees. Our emcee is local radio personality and longtime Surfrider supporter, Chris Cantore.

San Diego’s beaches are ours to enjoy and ours to protect. We all rely on clean water to safely swim, surf and play at the beaches we love. Sadly, over 1.5 million people get sick each year from polluted beaches in Southern California. San Diego’s stormwater infrastructure is outdated and underfunded, resulting in preventable health advisories every year.

And cross-border pollution poses a constant danger to our South Bay communities. The Paddle brings awareness to the ongoing fight for clean water and healthy beaches in San Diego County, and highlights the critical work Surfrider and our coalition of partners is doing to ensure our coast is protected.

MORE: visit surfridersd.org