San Diego Loosens Funding Application Process for Arts and Culture

Tracy Dezenzo has some exciting news! The OBcean and member of the OB Planning Board is also a member of San Diego’s Commission for Arts and Culture and has informed the OB Rag that the City Council unanimously passed the Commission’s proposed changes to Transit Occupancy Tax policy 100-03 which dictates how the funding for the Commission is allocated.

Tracy lists some key changes that will be reflected in the FY23 funding application guidelines:

Adding 2 additional funding opportunities: City Artist (which is funding for individual artists or artist groups) and Impact (which would be funding for targeted initiatives)

Changing the “track record” requirement period from 3 years to 2 years to expand the participant pool

Changing the reimbursement process to up-front funding. In the past it was reimbursement based so you would have to spend money you may not have, to get money.

Defining eligibility to support activities and organizations which are located within City of San Diego boundaries

Plus some other exciting changes have happened over the past year that have enabled the Commission to break down previous barriers to funding: more staff assistance for applicants, more workshops to walk through the application process, opening up the Fiscal Sponsorship program and a huge deal, eliminating the insurance requirement for applicants.

Tracy says “Keep your eyes out for the FY23 funding application guidelines in early October.” Click here.

Also, she adds, “Stay up-to-date with Commission funding announcements, deadlines, exciting news and projects on Twitter at @SDArtsComm.” Tracy also was recently elected to the OBTC Board of Directors.