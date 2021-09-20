What Would Seem to Me to Be Very ‘Pro-Life’

by Ernie McCray
I see the “Pro-lifers”
in the abortion conversation
with all their
“It Kills Children”
implications,
essentially
giving no
indication,
in their frustration,
that they really care about children
by any stretch of the imagination,
based on how they,
driven by ideals of
fire and brimstone
and eternal damnation,
forever harp on
children unborn
while so many children
who exist,
who breathe air,
lack healthcare
or have very little to eat
or anywhere
to stay
while others
have no way
of getting away
from being used,
misused,
and abused,
some growing stagnant
on adoption lists,
or often finding themselves
in a foster home
that was so deemed
by some official
who was remiss
in his duties.
Some are
sent to war
under the guise
of doing good.
And there are those
who fight wars
in fractured neighborhoods
created due to
redlining
and ghettoizing
and demonizing
by politicians up to no good.
How could anyone
engage in “sanctity of life”
and “right-to-life”
sermonizing
and proselytizing
without emphasizing
what’s missing
in the lives of children
whom society
has marginalized?
Oh, if they could somehow
suspend
the energy
they expend
trying to end
the rights women
now have
to not bring
a child into the world,
might they then
open their eyes
to the cries
of the children
who are alive
yet are barely getting by –
and work
to better their lives?
That, to me,
would seem
very “Pro-Life.”
Ernie, you know as well as I do that these people are not pro-life. They are pro-pregnancy because when it pops out of utero, they immediately lose interest in the education, health, and general well-being of that person. I’ve noticed that there is a very large cross-section that fits in several categories, same faces in different camps so to speak. Anti-choice for women but pro-choice for not getting vaccinated or wearing a mask; pro-death penalty even with the evidence of so many state murders of innocent people not to mention the badge-wearing enforcers doing it before the state gets their paws on them; and always pro-war which certainly slaughters enough women who are pregnant (so much for pro-pregnancy thing I guess) but then they shoot doctors and nurses and burn down clinics etc etc. which doesn’t seem to be very pro-life.
And the majority I’ve debated over the years definitely have a very pronounced pro-theocracy government bend to their thinking…as long as it’s their form of it. I always say they would just love Iran and Saud’s Arabia because radical fundamentalism seems to be about the same for all religions as they are current practiced even with all the schisms between branches…
Big sigh. Our species really doesn’t learn its lessons very well.
sealintheSelkirks