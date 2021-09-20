What Would Seem to Me to Be Very ‘Pro-Life’

by Ernie McCray

I see the “Pro-lifers”

in the abortion conversation

with all their

“It Kills Children”

implications,

essentially

giving no

indication,

in their frustration,

that they really care about children

by any stretch of the imagination,

based on how they,

driven by ideals of

fire and brimstone

and eternal damnation,

forever harp on

children unborn

while so many children

who exist,

who breathe air,

lack healthcare

or have very little to eat

or anywhere

to stay

while others

have no way

of getting away

from being used,

misused,

and abused,

some growing stagnant

on adoption lists,

or often finding themselves

in a foster home

that was so deemed

by some official

who was remiss

in his duties.

Some are

sent to war

under the guise

of doing good.

And there are those

who fight wars

in fractured neighborhoods

created due to

redlining

and ghettoizing

and demonizing

by politicians up to no good.

How could anyone

engage in “sanctity of life”

and “right-to-life”

sermonizing

and proselytizing

without emphasizing

what’s missing

in the lives of children

whom society

has marginalized?

Oh, if they could somehow

suspend

the energy

they expend

trying to end

the rights women

now have

to not bring

a child into the world,

might they then

open their eyes

to the cries

of the children

who are alive

yet are barely getting by –

and work

to better their lives?

That, to me,

would seem

very “Pro-Life.”