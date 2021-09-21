Coastal Precincts and Most of City of San Diego Voted to Keep Newsom

Data from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters show Newsom was heavily favored in the coastal areas of the county and throughout the city of San Diego.

In contrast, more rural and desert communities in East County voted for the recall, favoring Republicans Larry Elder and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer as Newsom’s replacement.

Data show precincts south of Interstate 8 in San Diego, such as North and South Park, downtown, City Heights, College Area and Southeastern San Diego overwhelmingly voted to keep Newsom in office. The city’s coastal communities, like OB, PB, Mission Beach, La Jolla all went for Newsom.

Countywide, nearly 58 percent of the 934,000 votes counted were against the recall effort.

How did your neighborhood vote in the California recall election?