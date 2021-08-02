San Diego Events Calendar from the Ocean Beach Green Center – August 2021

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise.

Every Friday 5:30 pm Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting. August 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

August 4th Wednesday 10 am – 12 pm Mayor Gloria, Keep Your Promises! Event by San Diego Housing Emergency Alliance City Admin. Building, 202 C Street — Meet in the Plaza by Civic Theater, then we go up to the Mayor’s Office as a Group. Please mask and physically distance, in light of increasing COVID infection and hospitalization numbers. Join us in picketing the new San Diego Mayor! Demand that he keep his promises! No more Arrest, Fines, Sweeps or Vehicle Impoundments! Mr. Mayor, How long must unhoused San Diegans wait for our rights! When Mayoral candidate Todd Gloria promised the voters that he would end the criminalization of homelessness and seriously address the affordable housing crisis, some of us believed him. But over after half a year since he took office, and with the COVID Pandemic throwing more people onto the streets, nothing has changed from his predecessor’s failed policies. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/875734093344999?ref=newsfeed Carpools, parking & gas money available, contact: marthasullivan@mac.com

August 5th Thursday 4:30 pm Learn how to set up online/in-person meetings with your congressional representatives to advocate for important peace legislation Recommended by Peace Resource Center As peace activists, it’s important that we’re advocating for peace legislation in Congress! Beyond sending emails and using phone call, how can you successfully set up an online/in-person meeting with your Congressional Representative? What are important best practices? More info: https://www.facebook.com/prcsd/?ref=page_internal

August 5th Thursday 5:30 pm Students for Economic Justice Graduation Event by Center on Policy Initiatives. Join us to hear about the SEJ program and the graduates. Please join us for a virtual graduation to celebrate them and hear more about what they’ve been learning and working on! RSVP at: http://cpisandiego.org/sej/graduation. We are thrilled to announce that the amazing Kirin Macapugay will be joining us as our special guest and keynote speaker! Also the talented DrKuttin Kandi will be performing. More info: https://www.facebook.com/CPISanDiego/?ref=page_internal

August 5th Thursday 7 pm Conversation with UN World Food Programmer Event by UNA USA San Diego Chapter

Join the Conversation with retired Senior Staff of UN World Food Programmer, Kenro Oshidari, who received the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize “for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.” More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/4278232702242645?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

August 6th Friday 7 p – 8 pm Sierra Club Sierra Talks – La Rumorosa Rock Art: Kumeyaay Shamanistic Expressio Kumeyaay Native Americans have lived In the San Diego region for at least 10,000 years. They survived and flourished partly because of their spiritual shamanistic system of beliefs. This system is reflected in the rock art that survives in the deserts and mountains east of the City: what can they show us? The presentation will draw on data from 160 sites which cover about 2250 La Rumorosa rock art panels (lots of great photos). And will include content related to the worldwide pattern for shamanism, using new research coming from all over Eurasia. More info: https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000002EyFEAA0&mapLinkHref=

August 7th Saturday 9 am – 11 am Beach Cleanup – Ocean Beach Pier Ocean Beach Veteran’s Plaza Event by Surfrider Foundation Meet at Ocean Beach Veterans’ Plaza, just south of the lifeguard station where Abbot St. meets Newport Ave. If there is another event on the grass, we’ll be on the beach nearby. Just look for the blue Surfrider tent! More info and instructions: https://sandiego.surfrider.org/events/

August 7th Saturday “Peace in Our Cities in a Time of Pandemic” Event by San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention. Dr. Joel Day will be our guest speaker at our meeting this month, Dr. Joel Day. Joel advises the Mayor and City Council on issues of human rights, inclusion and global engagement. He has worked extensively in the U.S. and across the world on issues of countering violent extremism, interfaith dialogue, and national security. As a specialist in the roots of violence, recent attacks worldwide motivated Joel to return to his hometown to work on building partnerships, civil society, and resilience in San Diego’s neighborhoods. Learn more about Dr. Day’s background and work at the USC Center on Public Diplomacy here. Dr. Day’s talk will be based upon the study he co-wrote over the last year through the Kroc Center for Peace and Justice. Many of the study’s findings and suggested activities relate directly to curbing gun violence in cities. He invites you to view the complete study Peace in Our Cities in a Time of Pandemic. After registering you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. And prior to the meeting, you will receive our agenda. Register for meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwsd–hqzMvHNVBbsaroqY8ONtt4zC4VkvU

August 8th Sunday 2 pm – 4 pm Solar Power and Quality Jobs Event by San Diego Labor Democratic Club

As part of our club’s continued series on the Green New Deal and Labor, we thought a conversation about Solar Power and Quality Jobs would be interesting to our membership AND an important contribution to this transition period. How we balance concerns about a rapid transition to a carbon free future while also being committed to unionization and labor equity is inevitably going to be complex. The important point about this complexity is that we recognize there can be differences in emphasis without demonizing those who do not share our temporary concerns. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDLaborDemClub

August 8th Sunday 2 pm – 4 pm Caravan for Justice Mission Beach Old Sea World Drive & S Shores Pkwy San Diego 92109 Continuing the fight in San Diego for racial equality in a Covid-free manner. We will decorate cars and get set up until 3:00 (SHARP), at which time we will caravan to show our support for Black lives matter! More info: https://www.facebook.com/CaravanForJusticeSD

August 10th Tuesday 6:30 pm – 8 pm Virtual Movie Night Featuring the film “Wild Climate”, Event by Solana Beach Eco Rotary Club Stories About the Impacts of Climate Change on Livelihoods in the Rural West. Rural communities are already experiencing the impacts of climate change. The evidence is staggering-from the intensification of drought to longer wildfire seasons through western forests and high-temperature events resulting in livestock and crop losses. Despite these climate impacts, the majority of rural, western communities are represented by elected officials actively blocking climate solutions. Filmmakers Virginia and Peter Sargent bring their knack for photography and rural roots to find and document the stories of people on the front lines of climate change. They will introduce the movie and take questions afterward. This is a fundraiser for the Solana Beach Eco Rotary Club Foundation to fund the grants we make locally and globally. $10 More info: https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/?fbclid=IwAR353LiVb17CdTfCGVfa_-RCuTd-u-sAIdNDbbCARMOHVt2CuAX8TVnGUsA To register: https://portal.clubrunner.ca/10061/Event/virtual-movie-night

August 11th Wednesday Bidirectional EV + Solar + Home Batteries = THE FUTURE Event by Electric Vehicle Association of San Diego, Evaosd

Presentation by Bill Powers, P.E., Principal, Powers Engineering. Electricity consumers in the San Diego area are now in a position to address power reliability concerns in the form of flex alerts, rolling blackouts, and wildfire safety power shutoffs with their own cost-effective on-grid/off-grid systems. These systems, consisting of an EV with a bidirectional charger, rooftop solar and home batteries, enable the consumer to operate independent of the grid indefinitely. The EV with bidirectional charger is the modern “back-up portable generator”. This autonomous configuration is simple and largely automatic, making it practical on a mass scale. More info: https://www.sandiegoev.org/events/

August 12th Thursday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Free Backyard Composting Basics Workshop Event by Solana Center and County of San Diego Recycling Sweetwater Community Garden 5354 Sweetwater Road, Bonita 91902 Here you will learn the basics of traditional backyard composting. Experienced educators will teach you all you need to know to get started with a bin that fits your lifestyle to help you create healthy soil to use in your garden. This workshop will be held in-person and outdoors. We ask that all attendees follow current public health guidelines to protect themselves and others from the spread of Covid-19, including wearing a mask if you have not been vaccinated. Sign up in advance to hold your spot! https://bit.ly/3AB9c4z More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/543960866973177?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

August 12th Thursday 5:30 pm Disruptive Energy Futures with Renowned Physicist Amory Lovins Event by North County Climate Change Alliance Can we prosper while mitigating the climate crisis? Register here in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/tZAocOiqqz0oGtzrdBh0dWxSwl2S7…

Please join us for an Eye Opening Presentation by renowned Physicist Amory Lovins who will discuss how unexpected developments in advanced energy efficiency and renewables will accelerate the transformation of today’s energy supply industries. A new energy future is rapidly emerging, often at the grassroots level, offering exciting opportunities for stronger communities and a richer, cooler, fairer, safer world. An energy revolution is underway – Radical transformations in building design, mobility, industrial processes, and electricity generation are poised to bring about stunning opportunities to build a durable economy with well-paying jobs and equity for all — meanwhile dramatically reducing GHG emissions which are harming our health and climate. We have the technology and resources. Can we summon the political will to act? More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/509099900296144?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

August 14th Saturday 10 am Celebration For Climate, Jobs, & Justice Event by San Diego Green New Deal Alliance Balboa Park, Sixth Avenue Come join us for our first in-person event of the year, our picnic Celebration For Climate, Jobs, and Justice This event is open to all. Join us for a morning of fun for all ages with free food, live music, inspiring speakers, volleyball, spikeball, a raffle, and more! Please RSVP so we can know how much food we need to bring: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSeHJikzbMh…/viewform… More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1833355096825195?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

August 14th Saturday 10 am – 11 am Free Virtual Workshop: Backyard Composting Basics – Event by Solana Center Join Solana Center for this 1-hour webinar where you will learn the basics of backyard composting. Experienced educators will teach you all you need to know to get started with a bin that fits your needs and lifestyle to help you divert waste in your home. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/867517377519130?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

August 14th Saturday 11 am – 2 pm SD Fixit Clinic in Encinitas Event by Solana Center and San Diego FixIt Clinic Be a part of this growing, worldwide do-it-yourself and fix-it movement! Fight our throw-away society, save money and help the environment by keeping items out of the landfills. Bring your broken, non-functioning things: electronics, appliances, computers, toys, bicycles, clothes, etc. for assessment, disassembly, and possible repair. We’ll provide work-space, specialty tools, and guidance to help you disassemble and troubleshoot your item and it’s all free. Whether we fix it or not, you’ll learn more about how it was manufactured and how it worked. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/4183148988413285/?ref=newsfeed

August 14th Saturday 12:30 pm – 3 pm Protest #4 @ Del Mar Race Track Event by Ellen Ericksen. This is the fourth protest of the season. Horses will die this summer at Del Mar. This is a C-19 compliant protest. Masks must be worn. Please leave your companion animals at home. Location: Regular area, inside the parking lot at the entrance. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/532682701515725/?ref=newsfeed

August 15th Sunday Volunteer Day for Legacy Project Two shifts: 8:30am – 11:30am, 12:30pm – 3:30pm Event by The San Diego Green Building Council We are excited to be going on site to help build planter boxes, move soil and mulch, and paint a mural. The Legacy Project responds to the need for healthy food education, production, and access. It also speaks to the social equity pillar of sustainability. Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center’s historic 7.85-acre property in National City, California serves as an inclusive and interactive, indoor-outdoor classroom for San Diegans of South Bay. They are driven to build healthy families in their local environment. They do this through science-based nutrition education, hands-on gardening lessons, cooking classes, and leadership development programs for both the youth and adults. Learn more about Olivewood Garden’s mission and programs here. Use the link to register: https://bit.ly/legacyvolunteer . More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/legacy

August 15th Sunday 10 am -12 pm $Finch Frolic Garden Permaculture Monthly Open Tour [Fallbrook] Event by SanDiegoPermaculture This two hour walk through Finch Frolic Garden is an information-packed talk on basic permaculture techiniques. While seeing examples in this beautiful low-water-use, chemical-free 1.68 acre garden, you’ll learn about sheet mulching, rain catchment, where to plaace tree, polyculture, soil building, composting toilets, mud oven, hugelkultur, repurposing, and so much more. Q and A follows. $15 For further instructions and directions go to: https://www.meetup.com/SanDiegoPermaculture/events/279640143/

August 17th Tuesdays 7 pm – 8:30 pm August Monthly Membership Meeting: Tips for Sustainable Living Event by SD350. Join us for our digital August meeting to learn tricks for reducing your carbon footprint and creating less waste by making sustainability part of your everyday life. A variety of presenters will touch on topics such as composting, electric vehicles, solar power, and how to recognize and avoid “greenwashing”. We will also provide a list of sustainable household products and resources to learn more about sustainable living. More info: https://sandiego350.org/events/

August 17th Tuesday – August 22nd. Sunday 50th Anniversary of Friendship Park Event by Friends of Friendship Park Live and virtual programming will include exhibitions, workshops, concerts, film screenings & more.The Friends of Friendship Park are members of the community working to create a future in which the public will have unrestricted access to this historic meeting place. The Friends dedicate themselves to the work of advocacy on behalf of the many families who depend on the Park to be able to see their families and friends, and because they see in Friendship Park the possibility of a better future for the peoples of both Mexico and the United States .More info: https://www.friendshippark50.org/all-events

August 21st Saturday 9:30am – 6:30 pm ASC’s Portal to Liberation Anniversary: Asian Americans & the Journey to Abolition Event by Asian Solidarity Collective Join us as we reconvene for the 1 year anniversary of our Portal to Liberation Campaign. Through a virtual fundraising summit full of panels, performances and workshops, we will continue to call on our San Diego Asian communities and non-Asian co-conspirators to enter the Portal to Liberation, in solidarity with Black lives calling us to free ourselves from the police state and culture of policing in order to reimagine a world free from policing and borders. Register and Donate: bit.ly/ASCPortalTicket More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/497116551359046?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

August 21st Saturday 12 pm – 1:30 pm Raising Backyard Chickens In-Person Workshop – County of San Diego Event by Solana Center Ramona Ranch Vineyard & Winery 23578 Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065 Join us for this free 1.5-hour workshop where you will learn the basics and many benefits of raising chickens at home. From producing beautiful, high-quality eggs, assisting in keeping waste out of the landfill, to protecting your garden from pests – chickens have a lot to offer! Plus, they are fun pets and are guaranteed to make you smile. This workshop will be held in-person and outdoors. We ask that all attendees follow current public health guidelines to protect themselves and others from the spread of Covid-19, including wearing a mask if you have not been vaccinated. This workshop will cover: Local regulations for keeping backyard chickens, Basic requirements for making a home sweet chicken home, Feeding and keeping hens healthy and happy, Local and online resources. More info: https://www.solanacenter.org/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D1686%26reset%3D1

August 21st Saturday 12 pm – 4 pm Sea Shepherd San Diego @ Encinitas Vegan Food Popup Event by Sea Shepherd San Diego. e101 Marketplace lot at 459 S Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas Join us at North County’s First Vegan Food Popup. Onshore volunteers will be in our booth giving updates on all things Sea Shepherd. Stop by and say hi and don’t forget to shop to support! The Encinitas Vegan Food Popup is a free monthly event held every 3rd Saturday that showcases the best plant-based food in San Diego county. Vendors include a rotating, diverse lineup ranging from curries and crunchwraps to cupcakes and cookies. More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/578226110004115/?ref=newsfeed

August 21st. Saturday 10 am “Other Side of the Hill” Documentary and Panel Discussion Event by North County Climate Change Alliance

Rural Perspectives on a Changing Climate. This film explores the impacts of a changing climate in rural Eastern Oregon – as seen through the eyes of local leaders on the ground. From innovative timber operations to large scale solar, our film amplifies the voices of rural communities often left unheard, and shines a light on stories of progress and hope. In a time of perceived cultural divide between rural and urban, left and right, young and old, we discover common ground in an urgency to address a changing landscape. Special guests Jim Walls and Nick Johnson, two of the film’s main characters, will be on the panel along with the director, James Parker. Screening Window – Aug 18-20, 2021 Panelist Event – Saturday, Aug 21, 2021, 10:00 am Register here in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/tZcof…

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/346606427089124?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

August 24th Tuesday 4 pm – 5pm Save Your Scraps Webinar Event by I Love a Clean San Diego Did you know that 40% of the food grown, processed, and transported in the U.S. currently goes to waste? Join I Love A Clean San Diego on Tuesday, August 24th, from 4-5 p.m. for our free Save Your Scraps webinar.

Come hungry to learn about reducing food waste and recycling right in the kitchen. We’ll share tips on smart shopping, proper food storage, myth-busting expiration dates, and cooking root-to-stalk meals. We’ll also discuss EDCO’s new anaerobic digester, and how residents can recycle their organics correctly! Discover why it is so important to keep organic waste from reaching the landfill, and leave with the tools you need to stop wasting food (and money) in your home!

More info: https://cleansd.org/event/save-your-scraps-webinar-8-24/

August 24th – August 25th Riparian Management Workshop: Save Our Oaks Event by Climate Science Alliance – This year’s workshop is hosted by our partners at the Pala Band of Mission Indians (Pala Environmental Department), is a free virtual event focused on discussion and learning about oak knowledge, restoration, and protection. Sessions topics will include: Tribal Knowledge, Threats to Oaks, Climate Change and Oaks, and Oak Restoration Techniques. We are excited to support this year’s workshop alongside partners at the University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE San Bernardino). Be sure to save the date – registration details will be shared in the coming weeks. Stay tuned! More info: https://www.facebook.com/climatesciencealliance/photos/a.1700431826879860/2922106241379073/

August 28th Saturday 2:30 pm – 5 pm Youth4Climate: Eco-Club Coalition Leaders in Action Workshop Event by Youth4Climate SD50. Goals: You’ll learn how to start or strengthen an Eco-club with easy-to- use tools: How to recruit new people, Inspire your members to take meaningful action, Gain tactics on utilizing media, Ideas for fun events, How to avoid burn-out, Combine your passion and purpose and much more. More info: https://sandiego350.org/events/

August 29th Sunday 3 pm Build your own Bee Shelter Event by SoloBee 7936 Lester Ave, Ste B, Lemon Grove 91945 Hands-on Workshop to Build your own SoloBee Bungalow Shelter Join us in the wood shop for a fun and fascinating workshop about the 700 species of San Diego Native Bees! Includes all parts to make one SoloBee Bungalow, plus an introduction to native bees and how to attract them to your shelter. $75 More info: https://www.solobee.com/

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Go to “get involved page” for their links http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego

A good source for events related to climate change and sustainability issues is San Diego Climate Action Network https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/calendar/

New events are always happening….please check http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/events-calendar.html for updates to the event list

Also visit our “get involved” tab http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html for various group’s websites. Check their events page for their habitat restoration work parties, beach clean-ups, committee meetings, workshops, field trips etc.