Former Federal Prosecutor Phillip Halpern to Outline Major Flaws in City-Navy NAVWAR Proposal – Tuesday, Aug.3

Today, Tuesday, August 3, Phillip Halpern, a former federal prosecutor and head of the white collar crime section, will outline major flaws in City-Navy NAVWAR proposal. The press conference will be outside City Hall at 202 C Street in the public plaza at 11 am.

Unbeknownst to most San Diegans, the Navy and City are fastracking a massive redevelopment project that will adversely impact the lives of all those who live, work, and visit our city.

A reply brief on the Navy’s Environmental Impact statement has just been filed by attorney Doug Carstens on behalf of the public regarding serious deficiencies in the Navy’s analysis of the NAVWAR development project.

Former Federal Prosecutor Philip Halpern will provide his comments and analysis on these issues that, if the proposal goes forward as city hall wants, will have a crippling effect on San Diego’s quality of life and coast access.

Doug Carstens of the law firm Chatten-Brown Carstens & Minteer filed the brief on behalf of Save Our Access. They are one of the top environmental law firms on the west coast.

Contact Information: John McNab (619) 855-2683