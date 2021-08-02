OB Planners to Tackle Replacing Car Parking Spaces With Bicycle Spaces and Roundabout on West Point Loma – Wed., August 4

The Ocean Beach Planning Board meets this Wednesday, August 4. The Board still meets by Cisco WebEx and participants must register (go here).
According to their agenda, the Board does not have any development projects to review, but it does have three items on the agenda of note.
First, the Board will finalize their priority list of CIP (Community Infrastructure Projects), continued from their last meeting. Upon request of the city, the Board puts together a list like this every year. Now, whether the city actually looks at the list or “goes” by it is up for question, but at least OB’s planning board goes on record with what the community’s priorities are.
Next up on the agenda, it appears the Board will wade into the controversies surrounding replacing car parking with bicycle parking. This issue is being raised by the Transportation Committee of the Board, tabled from last meeting. (I could not decipher the description of this agenda item without my trusty copy of the San Diego Municipal Code, which I don’t have handy.) However, the Transportation Committee supports “the update to replace minimum parking requirements with bicycle parking at a ration of two bicycle parking spaces for every 1 vehicle parking spot,” whatever that means.
The third issue to be tackled by the Board is whether it should request a traffic study to evaluate a roundabout along West Point Loma Avenue at Ebers, Cable and Abbott streets. The issue of a roundabout on West Point Loma has been bantered about for years, and obviously, nothing conclusive has ever been done.
Here is the official agenda.
I don’t see the point of converting those intersections to roundabouts. The idea of a roundabout is to allow a free flow of traffic. The problem with these intersections is that traffic is always backed up in both directions at Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz. Roundabouts would do nothing to increase traffic flow. Now if you were trying to turn Nimitz and Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz and West Point Loma into roundabouts, that would be something worth exploring. That would dramatically increase traffic flow in and out of OB.
Parking is already bad enough on Newport, replacing it with bicycle parking sounds ludicrous. For every once car parking spot, potentially bringing 4 patrons to the area, you would be potentially cutting that in half, or worse, and also limiting the amount of goods someone might buy and take home in a car. I really wish everybody in this town would stop tripping all over themselves trying to appease the biking crowd.
Referring to the Roundabout @W. Pt. Loma Blvd. and Bacon. That means that cars can keep moving along the circle. Are they eliminating the stop signs? I would think so. What about pedestrians? There are also people with wheelchairs. How do they get across. The city put in ADA curbs on one side but not on the north side. There are no sidewalks on the north side entering Rob field. Maybe the city can return and add those items instead. Common sense where for art thow?
Anything the city installs will need be ADA compatible, and in fact would upgrade the pedestrian facilities at this bad intersection. There are plenty of designs for roundabouts that incorporate ADA facilities. (In this small setting I think they also called neighborhood traffic circles – if you Google that you can probably see examples.) Part of their design principles is to calm (slow) traffic while also helping it move more smoothly with less stop/start. There are plenty of examples all over the country and state. This type of treatment would improve safety for pedestrians and ADA users over what’s there now.