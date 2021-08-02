OB Planners to Tackle Replacing Car Parking Spaces With Bicycle Spaces and Roundabout on West Point Loma – Wed., August 4

The Ocean Beach Planning Board meets this Wednesday, August 4. The Board still meets by Cisco WebEx and participants must register (go here).

According to their agenda, the Board does not have any development projects to review, but it does have three items on the agenda of note.

First, the Board will finalize their priority list of CIP (Community Infrastructure Projects), continued from their last meeting. Upon request of the city, the Board puts together a list like this every year. Now, whether the city actually looks at the list or “goes” by it is up for question, but at least OB’s planning board goes on record with what the community’s priorities are.

Next up on the agenda, it appears the Board will wade into the controversies surrounding replacing car parking with bicycle parking. This issue is being raised by the Transportation Committee of the Board, tabled from last meeting. (I could not decipher the description of this agenda item without my trusty copy of the San Diego Municipal Code, which I don’t have handy.) However, the Transportation Committee supports “the update to replace minimum parking requirements with bicycle parking at a ration of two bicycle parking spaces for every 1 vehicle parking spot,” whatever that means.

The third issue to be tackled by the Board is whether it should request a traffic study to evaluate a roundabout along West Point Loma Avenue at Ebers, Cable and Abbott streets. The issue of a roundabout on West Point Loma has been bantered about for years, and obviously, nothing conclusive has ever been done.

Here is the official agenda.