Simone Biles Showed What It’s Like to Be a Caring Human Being

by Ernie McCray

Some are saying that

Simone Biles is

a “national embarrassment”

who “quit on her team,”

when the truth is

she’s a

superbly talented gymnast

who, for years,

has mesmerized

the world

with dazzling routines

featuring

an array

of twists and turns and flips

that seem to defy

the laws of physics,

finding herself in the Olympics

facing the effects

of what the world now knows

as the “twisties,”

a common kind of mental block

in her sport

where one loses their ability

to know where they are

in the air

when everything

they do

calls for them to,

in part,

fly upside down

through the air,

so now she’s

suddenly in despair,

dealing, surely,

with the enormous pressure

that’s put on

athletes of her stature,

and with the macho-ized

overly idealized

“When the going gets tough

the tough get going”

frame of mind

upon which competitors rely

which would surely,

in her mental state of mind,

jeopardize

her team winning a prize.

But she acted

both brave

and wise

and looked the people

she’s trained with

in the eyes

with trust in her eyes

and told them

as their leader

in this enterprise

“It’s up to you guys”

and coached them

and rooted for them

in a voice heard

throughout the gym

and she

and them

showed the world

the love

they have for each other

and the kind

of esprit de corps

it takes to compete

and win,

eventually securing a silver medal

that honored all the good work

they had put in.

So rather than being

seen as a national embarrassment

who quit on her team,

Simone Biles should be viewed

as having inspired them

to stay focused

on their Olympic dreams.

In doing so

she showed

what it’s like

to be a caring human being.