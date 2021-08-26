OB Oktoberfest Is Back : October 8th and 9th, 2021

The Ocean Beach Oktoberfest – the uniquely Southern California salute to the celebration of German culture and fun – is returning this year. It’s scheduled for October 8th and 9th, 2021.

The return was announced at the August 25th OB Town Council zoom meeting, by Denny Knox, head of OB Mainstreet Association.

From OBMA:

The OB Oktoberfest has been a tradition in Ocean Beach for more than 21 years. As usual, we expect large crowds at our fun, colorful beachfront event. We have two exciting areas for vendors. Food Vendors will be in Veteran’s Plaza on the grassy area at the foot of Newport Avenue and Abbott St. Merchandise Vendors will have the choice of a 10’X10’ space in Veteran’s Plaza at a cost of $295 or Saratoga Park at the foot of Saratoga Ave at a cost of $155. The Saratoga Park area includes a stage with family-friendly musical acts and several contests. There will be tables and chairs for the public to enjoy while shopping and enjoying the food vendors.

For further information, please contact Denny at the OBMA office at 619-224-4906. For vendor information, go here.

OB Oktoberfest Schedule

Friday Events: 4 pm to midnight

Beer garden with live entertainment (21+, $5 entry)

Women’s stein-holding contest 8 pm

Men’s Stein-holding contest 10 pm

Balloon Blow 6:30 pm

Saturday Events: 11 am to midnight

FREE beachside all-ages stage w/ performances by Rock and Roll San Diego Bands

Food and craft vendor area on the Veterans Plaza lawn (free entry)

Beer garden with live entertainment (21+, $5 entry)

Optional “Brewfest” beer tasting featuring German and local brews poured by veterans

Bratwurst-eating contest 1 pm

Stein-holding contests 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm, 8 pm and 9:45 pm

Ms. Oktoberfest

Mr. Oktoberfest

and everyone’s favorite Balloon BlowGrass Area Stage

Bands will be announced before the event.