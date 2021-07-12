State Budget Includes $8.4 Million for Ocean Beach Pier ‘Renovation’

The California state budget signed recently by Gov. Gavin Newsom includes $8.4 million to the city of San Diego for the Ocean Beach Pier “renovation.”

Lawmakers are still ironing out details, but according to the Voice of San Diego – which made a list of what San Diego is set to get out of the budget so far – OB’s Pier will get some of that share.

We put renovation in quotes as many OBceans and others understand now that less than $9 million is just a drop in the bucket for what the OB Pier really needs. But, being on the positive side, it’s a start.