Sophisticated Spam Call at 10:47 pm

The Widow Curry with a warning

By Judi Curry

SCENARIO: Household sound asleep on a Saturday night. The telephone rings at 10:47pm. A woman’s voice says, “May I speak to Judith Curry please. This is the fraud unit of Target credit card and we have detected a fraud billing of $475 on her account.”

“This is Judith.”

“I am so sorry to wake you up but we have detected a $475 on your Target account for pharmacy items. Have you shopped the pharmacy at Target recently?”

“No”.

“Have you made a $475 purchase at Target at all?”

“No”.

“Do you know where your credit card is?”

“Yes.”

“We are going to stop all activities on your card and issue you a new one. Just to make sure that our records are correct, what is your date of birth.”

(First dumb response – I told her.)

“You sound so much younger than your age indicates.”

“I just came from a party with my 18 grandchildren. Believe me I am that old.”

“Are you sure you know where your card is? I’ll hold on if you want to check – or I will be here for another 15 minutes. You can check and call me back. My name is Jennifer Cooks, and my phone number is 917-701-08xx”.

“Why don’ t you just hold on and I will check it out.”

(I am just beginning to really wake up. Went to get my purse and check out my credit cards only to realize that I don’t have a Target credit card.)

“I don’t have a Target card”, I said.

“Oh, you misunderstood me. What I said was that your CHASE credit card was used at the Target Pharmacy in a $475 purchase. Do you have your Chase or American Express card?”

At that moment I realized what a scam this was and I hung up. In seconds the phone began to ring again. I did not answer it, and took it off the hook – yes, my land-line – so as not to be bothered again. After all, it was now 11:20 pm.

I am usually not so gullible, but “Jennifer” sounded so sincere it would have been easy to fall for the ploy IF I had a Target card.

Just a reminder to others – don’t give out any information to anyone on the phone. If you think the call is legitimate, call back the company on a known line – not the line the caller gives you. There are too many unscrupulous people out there just waiting for the opportunity to take advantage of trusting individuals. And besides – I hate being woken up from a sound sleep!!!